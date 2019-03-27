Log in
News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Falls, But Other Asian Markets Make Up Early Losses

03/27/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

By Marketwatch

Lingering fears of global slowdown weigh on investors

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, following losses on Wall Street, as investors remained worried about the possibility of a global economic slowdown. Many indexes were off their session lows, though, and improved as the day's trading went on.

Japan's Nikkei slid 1.5%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was last about flat after dropping early. The Shanghai Composite also recovered from early losses and was last about flat, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 0.7%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.5%, while benchmark indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Australia's S&P/ASX rose slightly.

Among individual stocks, Toyota , Sony and Japan Steel fell in Tokyo trading. In Hong Kong, China Construction Bank declined after posting its first quarterly drop in profit in almost four years. ACC Technologies (2018.HK) also dropped, while Sands China gained. LG Electronics and SK Hynix fell in Korea.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.59% 46.4 End-of-day quote.2.09%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.32% 6.9 End-of-day quote.6.91%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.85% 3022.72 End-of-day quote.21.01%
HANG SENG 0.84% 28774.65 Real-time Quote.11.33%
JAPAN STEEL WORKS LTD -1.06% 2063 End-of-day quote.19.18%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 2148.96 Real-time Quote.5.26%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 -0.23% 21378.73 Real-time Quote.7.06%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 2.93% 38.6 End-of-day quote.11.88%
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -0.08% 4765 End-of-day quote.-7.44%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -2.03% 6623 End-of-day quote.7.17%
