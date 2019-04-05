Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gains On Renewed Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks

0
04/05/2019 | 12:57am EDT

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Samsung warns of big drop in profit; markets in Hong Kong, China closed

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets closed for a holiday.

China's President Xi Jinping said in a letter to President Donald Trump that substantial progress has been made in the trade talks, and called for negotiations to end as soon as possible, according to a report Thursday night by China's Xinhua News Agency. Xinhua also reported that Vice Premier Liu He, who met with Trump on Thursday in Washington, said new consensus had been reached on the text of a trade agreement. Earlier in the day , Trump said "We have a ways to go, but not very far," predicting a "monumental" announcement in the coming weeks.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, while South Korea's Kospi was about flat. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%, and benchmark indexes in Singapore and Indonesia were mixed. Stock markets in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

Among individual stocks, Sony rose in Tokyo trading, as did Nintendo . Samsung slipped in South Korea, after the tech giant warned it expects first-quarter operating profit to drop 60% , due to soft demand for chips. In Australia, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking (ANZ.AU) fell.

Overnight, Wall Street had another wobbly day of trading. Modest gains nudged the market's winning streak to a sixth straight day. Markets have been wobbly throughout the week as investors wait for the U.S. government's jobs report on Friday and prepare for a new round of corporate earnings reports next week.

New government data on Thursday showing applications for unemployment aid fell last week to a 49-year low likely means Friday's jobs report will show a strong rebound in hiring after a weak February, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2%, to 2,879.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 26,384.63. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%,to 7,891.78.

Major indexes in Europe finished mostly lower. 

   The dollar   rose to 111.71 Japanese yen from 111.58 yen.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 12 cents to $61.98 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It dropped 0.6% to settle at $62.10 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude , used to price international oils, shed 12 cents to $69.13 per barrel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP -1.18% 25.95 End-of-day quote.7.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.64% 26384.63 Delayed Quote.13.11%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.33% 2207.83 Real-time Quote.8.15%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 7540.567618 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 7891.78409 Delayed Quote.18.99%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -1.43% 24.81 End-of-day quote.4.57%
NIKKEI 225 0.05% 21724.95 Real-time Quote.8.49%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.03% 32450 End-of-day quote.14.22%
S&P 500 0.21% 2879.39 Delayed Quote.14.62%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.83% 6181.3 Real-time Quote.11.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -1.33% 4662 End-of-day quote.-9.44%
