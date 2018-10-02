Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gives Up Early Gains As Asian Markets Sag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 05:20am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hong Kong stocks drop after 3-day weekend

Asian stock markets were down in early trading Tuesday, as Japanese stocks gave up early gains and Hong Kong stocks sank as tensions between the U.S. and China rose.

After rising about 0.5% early on, Japan's Nikkei was last about flat, as the dollar remained right around Yen114 , the highest level of 2018. A weaker yen is seen as good for Japan's export-reliant companies. The likes of Toyota , Honda and Nintendo all logged initial advances of about 1%.

Hong Kong stocks were sharply lower following a holiday weekend and a fifth straight month of declines, the longest slide in three years.The Hang Seng was down 1.4%. Big banks lagged, with HSBC and China Construction Bank down some 2%. Mainland China markets were closed for a weeklong holiday.

South Korea's Kospi gave up early gains, and fell 0.6%, following the lead of index behemoth Samsung . 

   Benchmarks in Australia  , New Zealand   , Taiwan   and Singapore   also fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.54% 7.24 End-of-day quote.-5.73%
HANG SENG 0.25% 27744.33 Real-time Quote.-7.32%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.15% 3434 End-of-day quote.-12.51%
HSBC HOLDINGS -0.03% 669.6 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.04% 2340.55 Real-time Quote.-4.86%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 24245.76 Real-time Quote.5.95%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 1.40% 42040 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.49% 7060 End-of-day quote.-3.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:20aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gives Up Early Gains As Asian Markets Sag
DJ
05:06aAsia stocks slip as NAFTA lift fades; oil near four-year high
RE
12:02aGlobal stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
RE
10/02Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
RE
10/01Global stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
RE
10/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher On New U.S.-Canada Nafta Deal
DJ
10/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Get a Boost From Revised Nafta Deal
DJ
10/01TSX rises 0.19 percent
RE
10/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : NAFTA replacement deal lifts Dow, S&P; Nasdaq negative
RE
10/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Get a Boost From Revised Nafta Deal
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret
5Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.