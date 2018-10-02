ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gives Up Early Gains As Asian Markets Sag

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hong Kong stocks drop after 3-day weekend

Asian stock markets were down in early trading Tuesday, as Japanese stocks gave up early gains and Hong Kong stocks sank as tensions between the U.S. and China rose.

After rising about 0.5% early on, Japan's Nikkei was last about flat, as the dollar remained right around Yen114 , the highest level of 2018. A weaker yen is seen as good for Japan's export-reliant companies. The likes of Toyota , Honda and Nintendo all logged initial advances of about 1%.

Hong Kong stocks were sharply lower following a holiday weekend and a fifth straight month of declines, the longest slide in three years.The Hang Seng was down 1.4%. Big banks lagged, with HSBC and China Construction Bank down some 2%. Mainland China markets were closed for a weeklong holiday.

South Korea's Kospi gave up early gains, and fell 0.6%, following the lead of index behemoth Samsung .

Benchmarks in Australia , New Zealand , Taiwan and Singapore also fell.