ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Jumps, But Other Asian Markets Remain Sluggish

By Dow Jones Newswire

Domestic stocks get boost in Japan; other major indexes down slightly

Asian stock markets were mostly down in early trading Tuesday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a four-session losing streak and the White House announced a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in the works.

Japanese stocks were one of the few standouts in the region, as the Nikkei gained nearly 1%, with domestic-demand sectors like pharma, food and cosmetics leading the way. That came as concerns eased about impacts from last week's typhoon and earthquake. But trade uncertainty also helped those sectors. Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo was up 3%, with beverage firm Kirin Holdings and cosmetics producer Shiseido each up around 2%. Meanwhile, Yahoo Japan was down 1.3% as major stakeholder Altaba announced plans to sell.

Hong Kong stocks were slightly lower, as the Hang Seng slid to the cusp of bear-market territory. The benchmark may stay below 27,000 for a while amid a weak yuan and Hong Kong dollar and because of trade worries, said KGI Securities, as well as the lingering fears over the trade war. Insurer AIA bounced 2% from yesterday's seven-month closing low while Tencent was off another 1% as a Chinese online-poker game will be shut in two weeks. Macau casinos operators also continued to build on weakness, with Galaxy down more than 4%.

In mainland markets, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was off about the same.

Korea's Kospi sank slightly, with chip firms Samsung and SK Hynix showing mixed results. In Taiwan, the Taiex dipped, although Apple suppliers Foxconn and Largan Precision made gains.

Australia's ASX 200 , which is working its first eight-day skid since January 2016, was up slightly. Banks led the gains, as Moody's said a combination of slowing credit growth and strong economic gains will ease risks associated with high household debts and underpin asset quality. After losses in seven of the past eight sessions, New Zealand's benchmark jumped more than 1%, led by A2 Milk and Ryman Healthcare .

After closing at an 18-month low Monday, Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped an additional 0.2%. Markets in neighboring Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays.