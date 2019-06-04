ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Gains Following Wall Street's Rally

By Marketwatch and Associated Press

Stocks in Japan, Hong Kong bounce back on rising hopes of Fed rate cute

Asian markets advanced in early trading Wednesday following strong gains on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all rose more than 2% on Tuesday, spurred by comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that left the door open to an interest-rate cut.

While there was no major news on the U.S.-China trade front, Reuters reported U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will meet with Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan this weekend. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between high-level members of the two countries' trade-negotiation teams since talks stalled in early May.

Japan's Nikkei jumped about 2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was about flat. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3%, and Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.6%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, robotics maker Fanuc surged in Tokyo trading, along with SoftBank and Nintendo . In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical , CNOOC and AIA posted strong gains. Samsung and SK Hynix advanced in South Korea and Taiwan Semiconductor rose in Taipei trading. Beach Energy and Westpac gained in Australia.