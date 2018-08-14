Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Rebound Following Turkish Currency Jitters

08/14/2018 | 05:05am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Asian stocks mostly gain, a day after widespread losses

Asian stocks were largely higher in early trading Tuesday, a day after widespread regional declines following Turkey's currency crisis.

Japan's Nikkei led the way, up 1.2%, driven by the yen's overnight pullback. Export-heavy names performed the best, with Sony and Honda in the green. Tokyo Electron erased half of yesterday's 3% slide.

Korea's Kospi edged up 0.2%, with mixed results from tech names, as Samsung rose but LG Electronics tumbled.

Chinese stock benchmarks lagged others in the region. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.1% and the Shenzhen Composite was about flat. Birth-related stocks were generally higher, anticipating a subsidized policy on couples having a second child, while gold names were lower amid the metal's overnight skid..

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.4%. Tencent fell 2% after Beijing blocked sales of the company's new videogame. The tech company is due to report second-quarter results Wednesday.

Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.8% and New Zealand's NZX-50 gained 0.3%. Taiwan's Taiex was up as well, while Singapore's Strait Times Index dipped.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.34% 2785.87 End-of-day quote.-15.94%
HANG SENG -1.43% 27948.88 Real-time Quote.-6.63%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -2.85% 3272 End-of-day quote.-16.64%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.60% 2246.32 Real-time Quote.-8.73%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. --End-of-day quote.
NIKKEI 225 -1.98% 21857.43 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
S&P/ASX 200 0.75% 6299 Real-time Quote.3.52%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -2.21% 5917 End-of-day quote.12.70%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.43% 361 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -3.07% 18185 End-of-day quote.-14.62%
