ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Notches 7-month High As Asia Markets Continue To Rise

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hope for new U.S.-China trade talks boosts stocks in Japan, Hong Kong, Korea

Asian markets largely rallied Friday as investors took a more upbeat view of the global trade situation after the White House extended an invitation to China for fresh trade talks.

An editorial in a state-run newspaper Friday warned, however, that China would not cave to pressure.

"The Trump administration should not be mistaken that China will surrender to the U.S. demands. It has enough fuel to drive its economy even if a trade war is prolonged," the newspaper said in an editorial, according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/china-will-not-surrender-to-us-demands-in-trade-talks-state-paper-idUSKCN1LU00K).

Chinese stocks stood out with a small loss after a solid rebound yesterday. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2%, while the Shenzhen Composite dropped 1.8%.

In Japan, the Nikkei closed at its highest level in seven months, driven by gains in electronics stocks, as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade talks and with the yen hitting a six-week low of Yen112.08. The Nikkei closed up 1.2% to 23,094.670, with Fujifilm jumping 4.6% and Murata Manufacturing gaining 5.3%. Some energy stocks fell down after oil's strong overnight pullback. The Nikkei gained 3.5% for the week, it's best weekly gain since the week ending July 13.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index jumped 1% after the benchmark 's best day in two years Thursday. Tencent rose a further 2% after yesterday's 5% jump, its best since 2016. Among financials, big insurer AIA climbing 1.8%, and big banks like HSBC were up as well. Macau stocks extended their rebound while CNOOC pulled back 0.7%.

Korea's Kospi surged 1.4%, as Samsung climbed ove 4%. Taiwan's Taiex finished up 1.3% as Apple iPhone suppliers Taiwan Semiconductor and Largan Precision rose a respective 2.4% and 7.2%.

Australia's ASX 200 ended its session up 0.6%, while New Zealand's NZX-50 gained 0.2%. Benchmarks in Singapore and Indonesia logged gains of around 1% each.