ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Poised To Extend Winning Streak, Though Other Asian Markets Lag

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei flirts with 23,000; stocks in China struggle for direction

Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Thursday, though Japanese equities continued to power on toward an eighth straight day of gains.

After surging nearly 1% in morning trading, the Nikkei retreated some as it encountered resistance after it briefly breached the 23,000 level. It was last up 0.2%, as the dollar rose to Yen111.70 from around Yen117.15 at the end of Tokyo stock trading Wednesday. That helped export-reliant names, with Sony rising 1.2% to hit a fresh 11-year high and Nintendo gaining 1.6%.

Hong Kong stocks slipped, finally taking a break after steady gains as August nears its conclusion. The Hang Seng was off 0.2%. PetroChina gained 1% as oil prices rose overnight, while vehicle manufacturer BYD dropped 2.4% after reporting a 72% plunge in first-half earnings and signaling continued struggles.

Stocks in China struggled for direction, with the Shanghai Composite up slightly and Shenzhen Composite down slightly. Chinese insurers were higher thanks to the news of the government-run China Securities Finance Corp buy stocks in the sector. Oil names were also up after fresh overnight gains for crude.

Taiwan's Taiex edged up, though stocks in suppliers of Apple iPhone components were mixed following a report by Loup Ventures that upcoming U.S. iPhone sales could be 3% stronger than expected. Taiwan Semiconductor was up 1.3%, but Foxconn and Largan Precision Co each dipped.

South Korea's Kospi rose after a report that the Trump administration had allowed targeted relief from some U.S. steel and aluminum quotas . Shares of steelmakers Hyundai Steel and Posco each jumped.

Australia's ASX 200 was up after Wednesday's 10 1/2 -year closing high, while New Zealand slipped after another record close Wednesday. Benchmarks in Southeast Asia were mixed, with declines in Singapore and Malaysia , but gains in Indonesia .