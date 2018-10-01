Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Rises As Dollar Hits 11-month High Against Yen

10/01/2018 | 04:24am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Markets in China, Hong Kong closed for holidays

Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Monday. With markets in China starting a weeklong holiday and Hong Kong closed, Asian equities traded on local factors, not broader themes.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6% as the dollar continues to push higher against the yen , hitting levels not seen since last November. Drug, consumer and some electronic stocks led the gains, with drug maker Shionogi and chip maker Tokyo Electron up around 2%. Auto-maker stocks were weaker, as Subaru slumped almost 3%. 

   Korea's Kospi   quickly gave up initial gains, with Samsung  falling a further 1%.

Following a modestly lower open, Australia's stock benchmark took a decided turn lower as financials continued to give up the brief Friday afternoon surge seen following the release of the initial report on a misconduct probe of the banking sector. Westpac , which before the report estimated A$235 million ($170 million) of earnings-related impacts from anticipated customer refunds, was down 1.5% to log the biggest drop among Australia's big four. The ASX 200 fell as much as 0.7% but was currently off 0.5% 

   Most other Asian markets, such as Taiwan  , Singapore   and Malaysia  , were little changed.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.27% 2341.54 Real-time Quote.-4.86%
NIKKEI 225 1.36% 24120.04 Real-time Quote.5.95%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.60% 6170.5 Real-time Quote.2.35%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHIONOGI & CO LTD 1.75% 7424 End-of-day quote.19.97%
SUBARU CORP 2.26% 3480 End-of-day quote.-3.65%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 1.00% 15610 End-of-day quote.-26.71%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 1.16% 27.93 End-of-day quote.-10.91%
