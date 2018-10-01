ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Rises As Dollar Hits 11-month High Against Yen

By Dow Jones Newswire

Markets in China, Hong Kong closed for holidays

Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Monday. With markets in China starting a weeklong holiday and Hong Kong closed, Asian equities traded on local factors, not broader themes.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6% as the dollar continues to push higher against the yen , hitting levels not seen since last November. Drug, consumer and some electronic stocks led the gains, with drug maker Shionogi and chip maker Tokyo Electron up around 2%. Auto-maker stocks were weaker, as Subaru slumped almost 3%.

Korea's Kospi quickly gave up initial gains, with Samsung falling a further 1%.

Following a modestly lower open, Australia's stock benchmark took a decided turn lower as financials continued to give up the brief Friday afternoon surge seen following the release of the initial report on a misconduct probe of the banking sector. Westpac , which before the report estimated A$235 million ($170 million) of earnings-related impacts from anticipated customer refunds, was down 1.5% to log the biggest drop among Australia's big four. The ASX 200 fell as much as 0.7% but was currently off 0.5%

Most other Asian markets, such as Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia , were little changed.