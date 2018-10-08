ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Slips, But Chinese Stocks Bounce Back After Monday's Plunge

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hang Seng tries to avoid 6th straight day of losses

Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, with Chinese equities rising while Japanese stocks fell.

Japan's Nikkei dropped about 1%, though analysts said that was mostly a catch-up reaction to Monday's widespread regional declines that took place while Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Electronics were among the biggest decliners as concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions continue to grow and as the yen has rebounded since Friday. Sharp and Renesas were down nearly 4% amid broad selling, with just two of the 33 Topix sectors -- construction and real estate -- logging gains shortly after the open. Financials have fallen less, with bond yields remaining up. The 10-year JGB was up a half-basis point at 0.15%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.5% as it tried to avoid its second six-day losing streak in a month. Tencent hit fresh 15-month lows in dropping more than 0.5% in early trading, but recovered to positive territory. Meanwhile, automaker Geely skidded 3% after its September sales report. But oil heavyweight CNOOC climbed nearly 3%.

Chinese stocks were higher in early trading after yesterday's wide 4% slides left indexes there near multiyear lows. The Shanghai Composite rose an early 0.3% while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite climbed 0.4%. A bounce-back after Monday's post-holiday slide wasn't unexpected, but the key question is whether it's sustainable.

Australia's ASX 200 slipped almost 1%, dragged by financial stocks such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia. New Zealand's benchmark fell almost as much.

Singapore's stock benchmark hit a three-week low while Malaysia's benchmark slipped slightly as well. Taiwan's Taiex gained a bit. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.