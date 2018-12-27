Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Soars, Leading Asian-market Rebound Following Wall Street's Big Rally

12/27/2018 | 04:43am CET

By MarketWatch and Associated Press

Energy stocks advance after crude prices leap

An incredible day on Wall Street, which saw major indexes finishing at least 5% higher, spurred early gains in Asia on Thursday as some traders returned from a Christmas break.

Stock markets also got a boost from crude oil futures, which surged 8% Wednesday , coming off 17-month lows as a Russian official predicted oil prices would stabilize in 2019.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rebounded 3.7%. It had tumbled more than 5% on Tuesday before recovering slightly a day later. The energy sector was among the day's biggest winners, as Inpex , JXTG , Fuji Oil and Japan Petroleum Exploration rallied. Nintendo , Sony and Fast Retailing also posted solid gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , which reopened after the Christmas holiday, rose 0.6%. Energy companies were again among the leaders, with CNOOC , China Petroleum & Chemical (600028.SH) and PetroChina rising about 2% or more. Tech stocks gained as well, with Sunny Optical and AAC up more than 1% each.

On mainland China, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5%, while the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite rose 0.4% as government data showed industrial profits fell in November for the first time in almost three years.

South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% as Samsung and SK Hynix gained. Australia's S&P-ASX 200 rallied 1.5%, with energy companies such as Woodside Petroleum , Santos and Beach Energy advancing. Benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Singapore rose around 2%.

On Wednesday, U.S. markets snapped a four-day losing streak and clocked their best day in more than 10 years. Investors were reassured by an official signal that President Donald Trump, who has heavily criticized the Fed on Twitter, will not try to oust Chairman Jerome Powell. The broad S&P 500 index soared 5% to 2,467.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 1,000 points -- its biggest point gain in a day -- or 5% to 22,878.45. The Nasdaq composite picked up 5.8% to 6,554.36.

"Wall Street's strong rebound on Wednesday inspires gains across to Asia even as the market ponders about the sustainability of this change with the light volume that accompanied," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a market commentary.

According to Bloomberg News , the U.S. will send government delegation to hold trade talks with Chinese officials in Beijing in the week starting Jan. 7. It cited two people familiar with the matter. This follows a meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina earlier this month. The two leaders agreed to hold off on additional tariffs for 90 days, to work on disagreements on trade and technology policies.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 12 cents to $46.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, the contract posted its biggest one-day gain in more than two years to settle at $46.22 a barrel in New York. Brent crude , used to price international oils, shed 13 cents to $54.34 a barrel.

The rally was "a clear signal that the oil market tumult was rooted in the equity market volatility where investor sentiment has been weighted down by the unfortunate events in Washington, higher U.S. Interest rates, China economic slowdown and the omnipresent U.S.-China trade dispute," wrote Stephen Innes, head of Asia Pacific trading at Oanda, in a research note. 

   The dollar   eased to 111.04 yen from 111.37 yen late Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC -1.64% 45.05 End-of-day quote.-67.84%
BEACH ENERGY LTD 2.33% 1.335 End-of-day quote.5.62%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 0.18% 5.63 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.26% 2498.29 End-of-day quote.-24.61%
CNOOC LTD 0.17% 11.7 End-of-day quote.4.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -0.92% 55890 End-of-day quote.22.62%
FUJI OIL CO LTD 3.83% 271 End-of-day quote.-57.79%
HANG SENG -0.59% 25651.38 Real-time Quote.-14.31%
INPEX CORP 0.21% 940.2 End-of-day quote.-34.37%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. 0.27% 1858 End-of-day quote.-39.48%
JXTG HOLDINGS INC 1.90% 547.3 End-of-day quote.-27.40%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.47% 2025.73 Real-time Quote.-17.69%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NIKKEI 225 0.89% 19327.06 Real-time Quote.-15.85%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 1.24% 28115 End-of-day quote.-33.25%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.28% 7.25 End-of-day quote.-10.14%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
S&P/ASX 200 1.76% 5590.5 Real-time Quote.-9.42%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SANTOS LTD 0.77% 5.37 End-of-day quote.-3.85%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP 2.06% 5103 End-of-day quote.-2.80%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 0.37% 67.25 End-of-day quote.-33.94%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED -0.33% 31.06 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
