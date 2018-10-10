ASIA MARKETS: Stocks In Hong Kong, China Try To Stay Afloat; Nikkei Slips

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hang Seng tries to snap 6-day losing streak

Asian stock markets were mixed in early Wednesday trading.

Japan's Nikkei swung between small gains and losses, and was last down 0.2%. Auto makers stocks fell, with Toyota and Honda off nearly 1% each. SoftBank slid 3% amid its discussions of taking a majority stake in WeWork .

Stocks in Hong Kong and China started strong, but gave up some early gains. The Hang Seng Index was last up 0.7%, off its session highs, as it looked to post its first increase of October. On Tuesday the index fell for its sixth straight day and hit a 15-month closing low. Chinese banks continued to rise while energy companies gained on strong oil prices: China Construction Bank gained 1% while oil producer CNOOC jumped 2.3%. Tencent increased slightly after yesterday's record-tying eighth-straight drop.

Mainland Chinese stocks opened higher but also faded from session highs. The Shanghai Composite was last up 0.2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi was down almost 1% after Tuesday's holiday, though Samsung gained.

Australia's benchmark was barely in positive territory, while New sank incrementally. Singapore's Strait Times Index declined 0.3%.