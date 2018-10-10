Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Stocks In Hong Kong, China Try To Stay Afloat; Nikkei Slips

10/10/2018 | 05:00am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hang Seng tries to snap 6-day losing streak

Asian stock markets were mixed in early Wednesday trading.

Japan's Nikkei swung between small gains and losses, and was last down 0.2%. Auto makers stocks fell, with Toyota and Honda off nearly 1% each. SoftBank slid 3% amid its discussions of taking a majority stake in WeWork .

Stocks in Hong Kong and China started strong, but gave up some early gains. The Hang Seng Index was last up 0.7%, off its session highs, as it looked to post its first increase of October. On Tuesday the index fell for its sixth straight day and hit a 15-month closing low. Chinese banks continued to rise while energy companies gained on strong oil prices: China Construction Bank gained 1% while oil producer CNOOC jumped 2.3%. Tencent increased slightly after yesterday's record-tying eighth-straight drop.

Mainland Chinese stocks opened higher but also faded from session highs. The Shanghai Composite was last up 0.2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.1%.

South Korea's Kospi was down almost 1% after Tuesday's holiday, though Samsung gained.

Australia's benchmark was barely in positive territory, while New sank incrementally. Singapore's Strait Times Index declined 0.3%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.43% 6.9 End-of-day quote.-10.16%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.17% 2721.01 End-of-day quote.-17.89%
CNOOC LTD 2.08% 14.7 End-of-day quote.31.02%
HANG SENG -0.04% 26189.55 Real-time Quote.-12.47%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -3.10% 3223 End-of-day quote.-17.89%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.38% 2260.08 Real-time Quote.-8.17%
NIKKEI 225 -1.32% 23469.39 Real-time Quote.4.48%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -3.39% 10700 End-of-day quote.16.05%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.74% 293.8 End-of-day quote.-27.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -3.08% 6786 End-of-day quote.-7.04%
