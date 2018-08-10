ASIA MARKETS: Trade, Oil-price Worries Blow Asian Markets Lower

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei slumps despite GDP report; Samsung weighs on Kospi

Asian stock markets dropped in early trading Friday, as trade and broader geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on over investor sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei was off 0.5% and barely hanging on to a weekly gain. Tokyo Electron was down 3.5% and Nintendo was off more than 1%. Inpex dropped 3.6% as Brent crude futures fell to their lowest level in almost a month. That came as the dollar remained just above Yen111 following Japan's better-than-expected second-quarter GDP report -- which had little impact on local markets. Yields for 10-year Japanese government bonds were off a half-basis-point at 0.105%.

South Korea's Kospi opened solidly lower, hit by weakness in Samsung , which was off more than 3.5% after its new Galaxy Note 9 device was unveiled but won few fans.

After four days of gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was off 0.2%. Property stocks rebounded, with CR Land (1109.HK) and Country Garden bouncing more than 2%. But tech was weak, and Tencent fell 0.8%.

As in Hong Kong, Chinese stocks got a lift from the beaten-down real-estate segment. The broader market extended Thursday's bounce, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% and the Shenzhen Composite up 0.6%. Energy names continued to retreat on weak oil prices.

Australia's benchmark index was down fractionally, as energy stocks continued to sag. Oil Search was down 2% and Woodside Petroleum was off 1%. Meanwhile, there was nothing in the Friday's policy/forecast report from the Reserve Bank of Australia to suggest it's getting closer to raising interest rates. Stocks in New Zealand were up slightly after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand took a dovish stand on rates the day before, pushing back its rate-hike forecasts by a full year to 2020.

Malaysian stocks were about flat after having already risen 21 of the past 24 days. Singapore's Strait Times Index , which was closed Thursday for a holiday, dove more than 1%, and Taiwan's Taiex was in the red as well.