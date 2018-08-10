Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Trade, Oil-price Worries Blow Asian Markets Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 05:20am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei slumps despite GDP report; Samsung weighs on Kospi

Asian stock markets dropped in early trading Friday, as trade and broader geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on over investor sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei was off 0.5% and barely hanging on to a weekly gain. Tokyo Electron was down 3.5% and Nintendo was off more than 1%. Inpex dropped 3.6% as Brent crude futures fell to their lowest level in almost a month. That came as the dollar remained just above Yen111 following Japan's better-than-expected second-quarter GDP report -- which had little impact on local markets. Yields for 10-year Japanese government bonds were off a half-basis-point at 0.105%.

South Korea's Kospi opened solidly lower, hit by weakness in Samsung , which was off more than 3.5% after its new Galaxy Note 9 device was unveiled but won few fans.

After four days of gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was off 0.2%. Property stocks rebounded, with CR Land (1109.HK) and Country Garden bouncing more than 2%. But tech was weak, and Tencent fell 0.8%.

As in Hong Kong, Chinese stocks got a lift from the beaten-down real-estate segment. The broader market extended Thursday's bounce, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.2% and the Shenzhen Composite up 0.6%. Energy names continued to retreat on weak oil prices.

Australia's benchmark index was down fractionally, as energy stocks continued to sag. Oil Search was down 2% and Woodside Petroleum was off 1%. Meanwhile, there was nothing in the Friday's policy/forecast report from the Reserve Bank of Australia to suggest it's getting closer to raising interest rates. Stocks in New Zealand were up slightly after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand took a dovish stand on rates the day before, pushing back its rate-hike forecasts by a full year to 2020.

Malaysian stocks were about flat after having already risen 21 of the past 24 days. Singapore's Strait Times Index , which was closed Thursday for a holiday, dove more than 1%, and Taiwan's Taiex was in the red as well.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 2.00% 28 End-of-day quote.20.43%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.83% 2794.38 End-of-day quote.-15.68%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 2.98% 11.76 End-of-day quote.-20.97%
HANG SENG 0.83% 28596.46 Real-time Quote.-5.26%
INPEX CORP -0.36% 1234.5 End-of-day quote.-13.82%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 2297.94 Real-time Quote.-6.57%
NIKKEI 225 -0.20% 22598.39 Real-time Quote.-0.53%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.75% 37400 End-of-day quote.-11.21%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED 0.00% 9.12 End-of-day quote.17.07%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.36% 372.6 End-of-day quote.-8.63%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -0.99% 19450 End-of-day quote.-8.69%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LIMITED -0.36% 36.42 End-of-day quote.11.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:20aASIA MARKETS: Trade, Oil-price Worries Blow Asian Markets Lower
DJ
08/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed Amid Positive Corporate Earnings
DJ
08/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE drops on big ex-dividend day; TUI down after update
RE
08/09Nasdaq Extends Winning Streak to Eighth Session
DJ
08/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow end lower with energy, financials; Tesla falls
RE
08/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Logs Best Streak Since October As Broader Market Closes Lower
DJ
08/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed Amid Positive Corporate Earnings
DJ
08/09TSX gains 0.62 percent, helped by financials
RE
08/09EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Eke Out A Gain After Early Struggles; Adidas Shares Buoy DAX
DJ
08/09LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Closes Lower As TUI Sinks, Offsets Fresnillo's Gain
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Year ..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3EXCLUSIVE - TESLA'S BOARD SEEKING MORE INFORMATION ON MUSK'S FINANCING PLAN: sources
4AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Reports Second Quarter 2018 ..
5MTN GROUP LIMITED : MTN : shares slide 6%

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.