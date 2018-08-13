ASIA MARKETS: Turkish Currency Crisis Drags Down Asian Stock Markets

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei sinks 1.6%; Chinese indexes down more than 1%

Asian stocks started lower Monday as the fallout from Friday's plunge in Turkish asset prices made its way across the Pacific. European and U.S. stocks fell to end the week as worries built that Turkey's troubles could prove contagious.

The Turkish lira put in fresh lows against the U.S. dollar early Monday, down more than 8% in Asian trading hours, after dropping 14% on Friday.

The Nikkei was down 1.6% to lead the early declines, with the yen up as much as 0.5% against other major currencies. Exporter stocks were particularly hard hit, with Toyota and Canon each down more than 1.5%.

Chinese stocks fell more than 1% in early trading. Property stocks pulled back after banks denied a mortgage-rates cut, and construction and metal names were muted. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.6% while the Shenzhen Composite was off 1.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.7%, with steep declines across all sectors. Tencent fell 2.4% while China Construction Bank dropped 1.5%

Korea's Kospi was off 1.4%, with big caps including Samsung and Posco falling at least 1%. In New Zealand, where trading ended Friday just as the lira's drop was beginning, the NZX 50 was off 0.4% to reverse some of its end-of-week strength. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.5% with losses held in check by the Aussie dollar's weakness.

Benchmarks in Taiwan , Singapore and Malaysia were all off more than 1%.