Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASIT Biotech : Threshold crossing - Epimède

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

Regulated information

Publication related to a transparency notification

(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)

Brussels, Belgium, 4 October 2018, 5.45 pm (CEST) - ASIT biotech (ASIT - BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 25 September, 2018, the result of which is - following a capital increase completed on September 6th - that SA Epimède have now 4,10% of the Company's voting rights, and has thus decreased its stake below the 5% threshold.

The statement dated 25 September, 2018 notably includes the following information:

  • Purpose of the notification

Passive crossing of a threshold

  • Notification by

A person who notifies alone

  • Person subject to the notification requirement

EPIMEDE SA - 3, Rue Lambert Lombard 4000 Liège

  • Date of the transaction

September 6th, 2018

  • Threshold crossed (%)

Downward crossing of the 5% threshold

  • Denominator

A total of 17,506,777 voting rights

  • This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation / Regulated information section:

https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation

***

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

Contacts

Company

Media and Investor Relations - France

Thierry Legon, CEO ASIT biotech

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky / Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +32 2 264 03 90 investors@asitbiotech.com

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92 asitbiotech@newcap.eu

Media Relations - Belgium Laure-Eve Monfort

Tel.: +32 2 290 90 93 monfort@comfi.be

Disclaimer

ASIT Biotech SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 17:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:55pTESLA : Judge tells Tesla, SEC to justify lawsuit deal before settling
RE
07:54pBARRICK GOLD : Randgold Resources Announces Form 8 (OPD) - Barrick Gold Corporation
AQ
07:54pGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:54pSamsung Comprises One Third of Worldwide Digital Signage Market in Second Quarter of 2018, According to IDC
BU
07:51pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ : VTGN) Obtains Fast Track Designation on AV-101 to Treat Neuropathic Pain
AQ
07:50pPHARMACY TIMES :  Continuing Education™ to Host Educational Symposia at Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2018
BU
07:49pAWILCO DRILLING PLC : Contract Amendment signed with Shell
AQ
07:49pZONED PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : shares fall as Muddy Waters announces short position
RE
07:48pTESLA : Q3 2018 Vehicle Safety Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
4ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
5ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.