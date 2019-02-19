ASIT biotech: 2019 Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE: ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT -
BE0974289218), a Belgian biopharmaceutical company specialized in
the research and development of innovative allergy immunotherapy
products, today announces its preliminary financial calendar for 2019.
|
Event
|
|
Date *
|
Communication following the meeting of the
Board of Directors
|
|
Monday, February 25, 2019
|
2018 Full-Year Results
|
|
Friday, April 26, 2019
|
Shareholders’ General Meeting
|
|
Thursday, June 13, 2019
|
2019 Half-Year Results
|
|
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|
|
Financial year ended December 31
|
|
|
* Subject to modification. Press release publication before market
opens.
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of
breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.
Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is
currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III
- and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy:
pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy
market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is
flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and its facilities in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
