ASIT biotech: 2019 Financial Calendar

02/19/2019 | 01:01am EST

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (BSE: ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT - BE0974289218), a Belgian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the research and development of innovative allergy immunotherapy products, today announces its preliminary financial calendar for 2019.

Event   Date *

Communication following the meeting of the
Board of Directors

  Monday, February 25, 2019
2018 Full-Year Results   Friday, April 26, 2019
Shareholders’ General Meeting   Thursday, June 13, 2019
2019 Half-Year Results   Wednesday, September 18, 2019

 

Financial year ended December 31

 

* Subject to modification. Press release publication before market opens.

***

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and its facilities in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
