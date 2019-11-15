ASIT biotech: Additional Information: Declaration of Dissociation of a Member of the Board of Directors at the General Assembly

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), Announces that the Press Release of Thursday 14th November at 23:00 entitled ‘Declaration of dissociation of a member of the Board of Directors at the General Assembly’ was not containing the minutes of the General Assembly as an attachment in some communication channels and was therefore not forming the full version of the Press Release. This has been corrected and the full version is available on the ASIT biotech’s website here.

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

