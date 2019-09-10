ASIT biotech : Conference Calendar H2 2019

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough allergy immunotherapy products, is on track to report the results of its Phase III gp-ASIT+™ for grass pollen rhinitis in December 2019 and preparing next development steps.

To engage the national and international investor community, ASIT biotech will conduct an intensive investor outreach program, as well as participate in multiple upcoming industry conferences in the second half of 2019.

Event Date Location MidCap Event 20-Sep Amsterdam, NL Non-deal investor roadshow 23-Sep Milan, IT Non-deal investor roadshow 25-Sep Monaco, MC Dag van de Tips 28-Sep Ghent, BE Non-deal investor roadshow 2-Oct Paris, FR Non-deal investor roadshow 3-Oct Geneva, CH Non-deal investor roadshow 4-Oct Zurich, CH Large & Midcap Event 15-Oct Paris, FR Agora Biotech Event 22-Oct Paris, FR Non-deal investor roadshow 5-Nov Brussels, BE Non-deal investor roadshow 6-Nov Luxemburg, LUX Bio-Europe 11-13-Nov Hamburg, DE Finance Avenue 2019 17-Nov Brussels, BE Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference 20-21-Nov London, UK World Allergy Congress (WAC) 12-14-Dec Lyon, FR

***

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Legal notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company’s shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005902/en/