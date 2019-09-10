Log in
ASIT biotech : Conference Calendar H2 2019

09/10/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough allergy immunotherapy products, is on track to report the results of its Phase III gp-ASIT+™ for grass pollen rhinitis in December 2019 and preparing next development steps.

To engage the national and international investor community, ASIT biotech will conduct an intensive investor outreach program, as well as participate in multiple upcoming industry conferences in the second half of 2019.

Event

 

Date

 

Location

MidCap Event

 

20-Sep

 

Amsterdam, NL

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

23-Sep

 

Milan, IT

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

25-Sep

 

Monaco, MC

Dag van de Tips

 

28-Sep

 

Ghent, BE

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

2-Oct

 

Paris, FR

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

3-Oct

 

Geneva, CH

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

4-Oct

 

Zurich, CH

Large & Midcap Event

 

15-Oct

 

Paris, FR

Agora Biotech Event

 

22-Oct

 

Paris, FR

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

5-Nov

 

Brussels, BE

Non-deal investor roadshow

 

6-Nov

 

Luxemburg, LUX

Bio-Europe

 

11-13-Nov

 

Hamburg, DE

Finance Avenue 2019

 

17-Nov

 

Brussels, BE

Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

 

20-21-Nov

 

London, UK

World Allergy Congress (WAC)

 

12-14-Dec

 

Lyon, FR

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III - and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

Legal notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company’s shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus. Any purchase of, subscription for or application for, Shares to be issued in connection with the intended offering should only be made on the basis of information contained in the prospectus and any supplements thereto, as the case may be.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.


