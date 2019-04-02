ASIT biotech : Provides Clinical Update and Publishes Its 2018 Full-Year Results

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a
Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough
immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces
its annual results1 for the year 2018, prepared in accordance
with the IFRS standards adopted by the European Union, and provides
business update.
Michel Baijot, CEO of ASIT biotech, says:
“The previous year resulted in fructuous changes and strategic
improvements within ASIT biotech. We have decided to focus our resources
on our most advanced product candidate in grass pollen rhinitis,
gp-ASIT+™, while our two other product candidates for peanut and house
dust mite allergies are packaged for partnering. As for the clinical
development, we have successfully completed the randomization of the
planned number of patients in the confirmatory phase III study with
gp-ASIT+™. The study is on track to deliver primary results by end-2019.
The planned private placement of convertible notes of €9 to 12 million
will reinforce our financial structure and extend our financial
visibility until Q3 2020. It will cover our financial needs for both the
conduction of our phase III trial and the launch of a follow-up study
aiming to enhance the future market position of gp-ASIT+™ in the
increasingly attractive field of allergy immunotherapy.”
Recent developments and 2019 outlook
Recent developments confirm the Company’s new strategy disclosed on
February 25, 2019:
Clinical development of gp-ASIT+™ in grass pollen allergy is on track
-
The phase III study conducted in Europe in adults is ongoing, with top
line results expected by end 2019. The target of randomized patients
(first injection of gp-ASIT+ or placebo) was reached before the start
of the grass pollen season. Last patient last treatment visit is
expected by end of April.
-
Following the recent recommendations of Scientific Advisory Boards
organized by ASIT biotech, the Company intends to initiate a follow-up
study with gp-ASIT+™ in Q2 2019. This study should include the
patients currently randomized in the phase III trial and contribute to
evaluate the long-term benefits of ASIT biotech’s subcutaneous
immunotherapy in patients suffering from grass-pollen rhinitis.
1 Audit in progress
Finalisation of preclinical packages for hdm-ASIT+™ in house dust
mite allergy and pnt-ASIT+™ in peanut allergy underway
-
Preclinical packages of both drug candidates will be completed by
mid-2019, allowing the filing of a request for Phase I/II as soon as
the Company identifies a partner for co-development and
commercialization in major developed markets (United-States & Europe)
as well as in important emerging markets such as China, marked by a
high prevalence of house dust mite rhinitis.
Financial results1
at December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thousands of euros – IFRS
|
|
|
|
31.12.2018
|
|
|
31.12.2017
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Other operating income / expense
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
590
|
Research & Development expenses
|
|
|
|
-10,856
|
|
|
-10,903
|
General & Administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
-2,481
|
|
|
-1,663
|
Operating profit / loss
|
|
|
|
-12,767
|
|
|
-11,976
|
Financial income / expense
|
|
|
|
-1,557
|
|
|
-9
|
Tax
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
-2
|
Net profit / loss
|
|
|
|
-14,321
|
|
|
-11,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income, which totaled €570 thousand, consisted mainly of a
recoverable advance of €125 thousand from the Walloon government for the
hdm-ASIT+™ program and research tax credit of €443 thousand.
Operating expenses totaled €13.3 million over the year 2018 (versus
€12.6 million over 2017) given the stabilization of the Company’s
clinical development. R&D spending, which accounted for 81% of the total
operating expenses, was entirely devoted to the development of ASIT
biotech’s R&D programs and was allocated as follows:
-
86% for the most advanced drug candidate, gp-ASIT+™, for the treatment
of grass pollen rhinitis;
-
5% for the second drug candidate, hdm-ASIT+™, for the treatment of
house dust mite rhinitis;
-
9% for preclinical activities and the discovery of product candidates
for other types of allergies (mainly peanut).
The operating loss over the year ending December 31, 2018 reached €12.8
million, compared to a loss of €12.0 million the year before.
Financial structure
End of 2018, ASIT biotech presented a cash position of €8.5 million
compared with €2.1 million a year before, reflecting:
-
a cash consumption of €13.7 million over 2018, including €9.9 million
spent on the preparation and launch of the confirmatory phase III
study with gp-ASIT+™.
-
€4.2 million in gross proceeds from the drawdowns on the equity line
including the conversion of warrants attached.
-
€16.1 million in gross proceeds from the capital increases over the
first quarter of 2018 and the exercise of some of the related warrants.
Taking into account the proceeds of €1.1 million from the existing
convertible warrants exercised over the first quarter of 2019 and
operating expenses over the period, the cash position as of end of March
amounts to € 5.9 million, in line with expectations.
Upon conditional drawdown of the remaining €6.7 million on the equity
line, the Board of Directors confirmed that the activities of ASIT
biotech are covered until end of Q3 2019. Furthermore, the planned
private placement of new convertible notes for a total amount of €9 to
12 million, as disclosed in February, will cover the cash needs until
end of Q3 2020.
As of the date of this press release, the audit by the Statutory
Auditors of the financial statements as of December 31, 2018 is in
progress. The Statutory Auditors have already indicated that their
report shall include a separate section under the Heading "Material
uncertainty related to the going concern". The annual financial report
(regulated information) will be available in the Investors /
Documentation section of the Company’s website from April 26, 2019.
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of
breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.
Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is
currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III
- and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy:
pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy
market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is
flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and its facilities in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
