ASIT biotech: Publication Related to a Transparency Notification

(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the
disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)
Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (ASIT - BE0974289218) (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT), a
clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research,
development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy
products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has
received a transparency notification dated 25 September, 2018, the
result of which is - following a capital increase completed on September
6th – that SA Epimède have now 4,10% of the Company’s voting
rights, and has thus decreased its stake below the 5% threshold.
The statement dated 25 September, 2018 notably includes the following
information:
-
Purpose of the notification
Passive crossing of a threshold
A person who notifies alone
-
Person subject to the notification requirement
EPIMEDE SA – 3, Rue Lambert Lombard 4000 Liège
September 6th, 2018
Downward crossing of the 5% threshold
A total of 17,506,777 voting rights
-
This notification is available on ASIT biotech’s website, in the
Documentation / Regulated information section:
https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of
breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.
Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is
currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ and house dust mite:
hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could
significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company
believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be
applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
