ASIT biotech: Publishes the Documents Relating to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on 28 June 2019

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (PARIS:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT - BE0974289218),
a Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough
immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, announces that
shareholders are invited to attend the Extraordinary General
Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 28 June 2019 at 14.00 pm (CET) at 5
avenue Ariane - 1200 Brussels, Belgium.
The Board of Directors has convened this Extraordinary General
Shareholders’ meeting to resolve on, amongst others, the issuance of
convertible notes for an amount of €9 to €12 million through the launch
of a private placement as highlighted in February 2019.
These notes will be divided into two categories with the aim of
minimizing the dilution of existing shareholders and limiting the risks
for potential new investors:
-
the first category will be called and therefore fully subscribed and
paid-up at issuance to cover the cash needs until the end of 2019,
when the topline results of the phase III study with gp-ASIT+™ are
expected to be announced
-
the second category can be called and shall therefore be fully
subscribed and paid-up upon request of the board in the event of
publication of all satisfactory primary endpoints from this ongoing
phase III study.
With the expected successful issuance and subscription of these notes
the Company should have sufficient financial resources to support its
planned development until the third quarter of 2020.
The explanatory documents that will be submitted to the shareholders are
available upon request or can be consulted on the Company’s website www.asitbiotech.com,
Investors section / General assembly.
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of
breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.
Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is
currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ - in ongoing phase III
- and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy:
pnt-ASIT+™) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy
market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is
flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and its facilities in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
