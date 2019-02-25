ASIT biotech : is Confident in the Execution of Its Key Priorities for 2019

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (Euronext: ASIT - BE0974289218), a
Belgian biopharmaceutical Company specialized in the research and
development of innovative allergy immunotherapy products, announces
decisions adopted at the meeting of the Board of Directors of February
22, 2019 and a cash position of €8.5m at December 31, 20181.
The Board of Directors confirmed and approved the strategy outlined by
new CEO, Michel Baijot, including essentially the focus on the ongoing
phase III study with gp-ASIT+™, the funding with limited dilution
planned for finalizing the clinical development of this lead product
candidate and the initiation of discussions for partnering the
preclinical product candidates (hdm-ASIT+™ and pnt-ASIT+™).
The confirmatory phase III study with the Company’s lead asset,
gp-ASIT+™, is on track
At the end of January 2019, the Company announced the treatment of the
first patient with gp-ASIT+™ within the framework of this pivotal study
that should allow ASIT biotech to file a Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) for gp-ASIT+™ in Germany.
The screening of patients with targeted inclusion criteria is now close
to completion, ahead of schedule, while randomization (first treatment
or placebo administered) is also continuing, with no major safety issues
reported to date.
Taking into account the sustained inclusion rate and the active
monitoring of all participating European centers, the Company is
confident that it will obtain satisfactory results related to the
primary end-points of the study by the end of 2019.
The Company is currently setting up a Scientific Advisory Board of
European Key Opinion Leaders to evaluate further clinical development of
gp-ASIT+™that could enhance its future market positioning
and differentiation.
Cash position and outlook
At December 31, 2018, ASIT biotech had a cash position of €8.5m compared
with €2.1m at December 31, 2017, reflecting:
-
a cash consumption of €13.7m over 2018, including €9.9m spent on the
preparation and launch of the confirmatory phase III study with
gp-ASIT+™.
-
€4.2m in gross proceeds from the drawdowns on the equity line
including the conversion of warrants attached.
-
€15.4m in gross proceeds from the capital increases over the first
quarter of 2018 and the exercise of some of the related warrants.
The Board of Directors approved the budget proposed by the management
for 2019, which includes savings of €6.0m thanks to strategic
prioritization, under the assumption of successful capital raising. ASIT
biotech’s activities will be financed by the cash available, the balance
of €7.2m on the equity line as of today and a planned private placement
of new convertible notes as proposed by the Board of Directors.
The launch of this private placement of a minimum of €9.0m of
convertible notes is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2019
with a minimum of €225,000 per note. These notes will be divided into
two parts with the aim of minimizing the dilution of existing
shareholders and limiting the risks for potential investors:
-
the first part will be called at issuance to cover the cash needs by
the end of 2019, corresponding to the outcome and first results of the
phase III study with gp-ASIT+™
-
the second part can be called upon publication of all satisfactory
primary endpoints from this ongoing phase III study.
The first part will represent a minimum of one third of the issued notes
and will be proposed at a conversion price of €1.2680 per share
(corresponding to the VWAP over the 30 trading days preceding the
February 22, 2019 Board of Directors meeting to which a discount will be
added depending on the final pricing). The second part will represent a
maximum of two thirds of the issued notes and will be proposed at a
conversion price equivalent to the price that will be set for the
capital raising to be closed in 2020 with a discount that will be
determined at final pricing. The final pricing of the notes will be
validated by the Board of Directors at the closing of the private
placement.
These financial resources should allow the Company to continue its
developments until the third quarter of 2020.
The Board of Directors also validated an exit indemnity in line with
market practice for the former management that will be provisioned in
the 2019 financial statements.
Business development strategy
Clear market access strategy for gp-ASIT+™
Considering the strong potential of its lead asset, gp-ASIT+™, to become
the first allergy immunotherapy treatment based on natural peptides, the
Company has decided to focus its financial and clinical resources on
this innovative compound. In terms of market access, as a result of the
diversity of the European allergy markets, ASIT biotech will initially
focus its development and market entry efforts on Germany, followed by a
further country-by-country strategy across Europe.
Regarding the strategic US market, the Company’s management is actively
looking for a US partner to leverage its local expertise and efficiently
allocate ASIT biotech’s financial capabilities.
Maximizing the value of the Company’s assets
through targeted partnerships
For its two product candidates in preclinical stage, pnt-ASIT+™ and
hdm-ASIT+™, targeting peanut and house-dust mite allergies respectively,
ASIT biotech is currently finalizing their preclinical packages before
entering phase I clinical development via partnerships.
The Company also intends to make maximum use of the capacities of its
ASIT+™ technological platform: discussions are ongoing to begin other
specific allergen formulations, such as birch allergy or allergy to
Japanese cedar, to be developed on demand for partners.
ASIT biotech is receiving the first signs of interest and is giving a
clear priority to such a partnership strategy for sharing funding and
risks.
Michel Baijot, CEO of ASIT biotech, comments: “First of all,
I’m very satisfied with the sustained pace of patient recruitment and
randomization in our confirmatory phase III study with gp-ASIT+™ which
puts us ahead of initial schedule. It demonstrates substantial interest
from all stakeholders – investigators, medical teams and patients – in
evaluating the benefits of a short-course treatment based on natural
allergen peptides. Secondly, initial feedback from several potential
partners confirms considerable interest in our technology.
Taking into account the quality of production and logistic processes
and backed by our highly committed team, ASIT biotech is well on track
to confidently execute its structured, ambitious and realistic
development plan.
Furthermore, our current cash position combined with a refinancing
project will enable ASIT biotech to accelerate its development momentum
and extend the Company’s financial visibility until the third quarter of
2020 without any excessive dilution for our shareholders.”
