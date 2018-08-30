ASLA Announces 2018 Professional Awards Winners

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) proudly announces
the 25 winners of the ASLA 2018 Professional Awards. Selected from 368
entries, the awards recognize the best of landscape architecture in the
general design, analysis and planning, communications, research and
residential design categories from the United States and around the
world.
The winners will receive their awards at the ASLA 2018 Annual Meeting
and EXPO in Philadelphia on Monday, October 22, at the Pennsylvania
Convention Center.
The September issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine (LAM)
features the winning projects and is available free here: http://bt.royle.com/publication/?i=517938#{"issue_id":517938,"page":0}
The following is a complete list of 2018 professional award winners.
Winning projects are designated as either an honor award or an award of
excellence, which is the highest possible distinction.
General Design Category
Award of Excellence
Brooklyn Bridge Park: A Twenty Year Transformation, Brooklyn, New York
by
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (Brooklyn, New York) for Brooklyn
Bridge Park
Honor Awards
Chicago Riverwalk | State Street to Franklin Street, Chicago
by
Sasaki (Watertown, Massachusetts) and Ross Barney Architects (Chicago)
for the Chicago Department of Transportation
Iqaluit Municipal Cemetery, Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada
by
LEES+Associates (Vancouver, B.C., Canada) for the City of Iqaluit
Legacy and Community: Juxtaposing Heritage and Invention for Duke
University's West Campus, Durham, North Carolina
by Reed
Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture (Cambridge, Massachusetts) for
Duke University
Longwood Gardens Main Fountain Garden, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
by
West 8 Urban Design & Landscape Architecture (Rotterdam, Netherlands)
for Longwood Gardens Inc.
Re-Envisioning Pulaski Park, Northampton, Massachusetts
by STIMSON
(Cambridge, Massachusetts) for the City of Northampton
Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, Montana
by Oehme, van Sweden |
OvS (Washington, D.C.) for Tippet Rise Art Center
Tongva Park and Ken Genser Square, Santa Monica, California
by
James Corner Field Operations LLC (New York) for the City of Santa Monica
Walker Art Center Wurtele Upper Garden, Minneapolis
by Inside |
Outside + HGA (Minneapolis) for the Walker Art Center
Analysis and Planning Category
Award of Excellence
A Colorado Legacy: I-25 Conservation Corridor Master Plan, Douglas
County, Colorado
by Design Workshop (Aspen, Colorado) for The
Conservation Fund
Honor Awards
Extending Our History, Embracing Our Future, Madison, Wisconsin
by
SmithGroup (Ann Arbor, Michigan) for University of Wisconsin-Madison
From Pixels to Stewardship: Advancing Conservation Through Digital
Innovation, Austin, Texas
by Andropogon Associates Ltd.
(Philadelphia) for the Shield-Ayres-Bowen Family
Iowa Blood Run Cultural Landscape Master Plan, Madison, Wisconsin
by
Quinn Evans Architects (Madison, Wisconsin) for Iowa Department of
Natural Resources (Todd Coffelt, Michelle Wilson, John Pearson, Frank
Rickerl, Pat Schlarbaum, and Kevin Pape), State Historical Society of
Iowa (Jen Bancescu, Doug Jones, Susan Kloewer, and Steve King), Iowa
Office of the State Archaeologist
Willamette Falls Riverwalk, Oregon City, Oregon
by Snøhetta (New
York) for Project Partners: Oregon Metro, City of Oregon City; Clackamas
County; State of Oregon; PGE Falls Legacy LLC
Communications Category
Award of Excellence
100 Years of Landscape Architecture at The Ohio State University
by
Landscape Architecture Section, Knowlton School, The Ohio State
University (Columbus, Ohio)
Honor Awards
Homeplace: Conversation Guides for Six Communities, Rebuilding After
Hurricane Matthew
by NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design
Lab (Raleigh, North Carolina) for the Hurricane Matthew Disaster
Recovery and Resilience Initiative (HMDRRI)
Marnas: A Journey through Space, Time, and Ideas
by Anne Whiston
Spirn, FASLA
VanPlay: Plan to Play
by Design Workshop Inc. (Denver) for the
Vancouver Park Board
Research Category
Honor Awards
Atlas for the End of the World - Atlas for the Beginning of the
Anthropocene
by Richard Weller, ASLA, University of Pennsylvania
(Philadelphia)
Design with Dredge: Resilient Landscape Infrastructure in the Chesapeake
Bay, Baltimore, Maryland
by Mahan Rykiel Associates (Baltimore,
Maryland) for the Maryland Port Administration
Urban Aquatic Health: Integrating New Technologies and Resiliency into
Floating Wetlands, Baltimore
by Ayers, Saint, and Gross (Baltimore)
for the National Aquarium
Residential Design Category
Award of Excellence
Balcones Residence, Austin, Texas
by Word + Carr Design Group
(formerly known as Mark Word Design) (Austin, Texas)
Honor Awards
Sustaining A Cultural Icon: Reconciling Preservation and Stewardship in
a Changing World, Newport, Rhode Island
by Reed Hilderbrand LLC
Landscape Architecture (Cambridge, Massachusetts) for Dorrance Hill
Hamilton
Yard, Portland, Oregon
by 2.ink Studio (Portland, Oregon) for the
Key Development Group
The Landmark Award recognizes a distinguished landscape architecture
project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original
design integrity and contributes significantly to the public realm of
the community in which it is located.
The Landmark Award
From Weapons to Wildlife: The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife
Refuge Comprehensive Management Plan (Douglas County, Colorado)
by
Design Workshop Inc. (Denver, Colorado)
The professional awards jury included:
-
Mark A. Focht, FASLA, Chair, New York City Parks and Recreation, New
York City
-
Gerdo Aquino, FASLA, SWA Group, Los Angeles
-
Anita Berrizbeitia, ASLA, Harvard Graduate School of Design,
Cambridge, Massachusetts
-
Christian Gabriel, ASLA, U.S. General Services Administration,
Washington, D.C.
-
Terry Guen-Murray, FASLA, Terry Guen Design Associates, Chicago
-
Dale Jaeger, FASLA, WLA Studio, Athens, Georgia
-
Sam Lubell, Journalist, New York City
-
Patrick Phillips, Urban Land Institute, Washington, D.C.
-
Barbara Wilks, FASLA, W Architecture + Landscape Architecture LLC, New
York City
For the selection of the Research Category, the jury was joined by M.
Elen Deming, FASLA, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North
Carolina, for the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and Ashley
Steffens, ASLA, College of Environment and Design, University of
Georgia, Athens, Georgia for the Council of Educators in Landscape
Architecture (CELA).
Complete awards criteria, project information and images are available
here: https://www.asla.org/2018awards
High-resolution images are available for journalists. Please contact
Karen Grajales at images@asla.org.
About the American Society of Landscape Architects
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is
the professional association for landscape architects in the United
States, representing more than 15,000 members. The Society’s mission is
to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication,
education and fellowship. Sustainability has been part of ASLA’s mission
since its founding and is an overarching value that informs all of the
Society’s programs and operations. ASLA has been a leader in
demonstrating the benefits of green infrastructure and resilient
development practices through the creation of its own green roof,
co-development of the SITES® Rating System, and the creation
of publicly accessible sustainable design resources.
The ASLA Honors and Awards is a program of the ASLA Fund.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005063/en/