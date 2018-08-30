ASLA Announces 2018 Professional Awards Winners

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) proudly announces the 25 winners of the ASLA 2018 Professional Awards. Selected from 368 entries, the awards recognize the best of landscape architecture in the general design, analysis and planning, communications, research and residential design categories from the United States and around the world.

The winners will receive their awards at the ASLA 2018 Annual Meeting and EXPO in Philadelphia on Monday, October 22, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The September issue of Landscape Architecture Magazine (LAM) features the winning projects and is available free here: http://bt.royle.com/publication/?i=517938#{"issue_id":517938,"page":0}

The following is a complete list of 2018 professional award winners. Winning projects are designated as either an honor award or an award of excellence, which is the highest possible distinction.

General Design Category

Award of Excellence

Brooklyn Bridge Park: A Twenty Year Transformation, Brooklyn, New York

by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (Brooklyn, New York) for Brooklyn Bridge Park

Honor Awards

Chicago Riverwalk | State Street to Franklin Street, Chicago

by Sasaki (Watertown, Massachusetts) and Ross Barney Architects (Chicago) for the Chicago Department of Transportation

Iqaluit Municipal Cemetery, Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada

by LEES+Associates (Vancouver, B.C., Canada) for the City of Iqaluit

Legacy and Community: Juxtaposing Heritage and Invention for Duke University's West Campus, Durham, North Carolina

by Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture (Cambridge, Massachusetts) for Duke University

Longwood Gardens Main Fountain Garden, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

by West 8 Urban Design & Landscape Architecture (Rotterdam, Netherlands) for Longwood Gardens Inc.

Re-Envisioning Pulaski Park, Northampton, Massachusetts

by STIMSON (Cambridge, Massachusetts) for the City of Northampton

Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, Montana

by Oehme, van Sweden | OvS (Washington, D.C.) for Tippet Rise Art Center

Tongva Park and Ken Genser Square, Santa Monica, California

by James Corner Field Operations LLC (New York) for the City of Santa Monica

Walker Art Center Wurtele Upper Garden, Minneapolis

by Inside | Outside + HGA (Minneapolis) for the Walker Art Center

Analysis and Planning Category

Award of Excellence

A Colorado Legacy: I-25 Conservation Corridor Master Plan, Douglas County, Colorado

by Design Workshop (Aspen, Colorado) for The Conservation Fund

Honor Awards

Extending Our History, Embracing Our Future, Madison, Wisconsin

by SmithGroup (Ann Arbor, Michigan) for University of Wisconsin-Madison

From Pixels to Stewardship: Advancing Conservation Through Digital Innovation, Austin, Texas

by Andropogon Associates Ltd. (Philadelphia) for the Shield-Ayres-Bowen Family

Iowa Blood Run Cultural Landscape Master Plan, Madison, Wisconsin

by Quinn Evans Architects (Madison, Wisconsin) for Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Todd Coffelt, Michelle Wilson, John Pearson, Frank Rickerl, Pat Schlarbaum, and Kevin Pape), State Historical Society of Iowa (Jen Bancescu, Doug Jones, Susan Kloewer, and Steve King), Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist

Willamette Falls Riverwalk, Oregon City, Oregon

by Snøhetta (New York) for Project Partners: Oregon Metro, City of Oregon City; Clackamas County; State of Oregon; PGE Falls Legacy LLC

Communications Category

Award of Excellence

100 Years of Landscape Architecture at The Ohio State University

by Landscape Architecture Section, Knowlton School, The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio)

Honor Awards

Homeplace: Conversation Guides for Six Communities, Rebuilding After Hurricane Matthew

by NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab (Raleigh, North Carolina) for the Hurricane Matthew Disaster Recovery and Resilience Initiative (HMDRRI)

Marnas: A Journey through Space, Time, and Ideas

by Anne Whiston Spirn, FASLA

VanPlay: Plan to Play

by Design Workshop Inc. (Denver) for the Vancouver Park Board

Research Category

Honor Awards

Atlas for the End of the World - Atlas for the Beginning of the Anthropocene

by Richard Weller, ASLA, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Design with Dredge: Resilient Landscape Infrastructure in the Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore, Maryland

by Mahan Rykiel Associates (Baltimore, Maryland) for the Maryland Port Administration

Urban Aquatic Health: Integrating New Technologies and Resiliency into Floating Wetlands, Baltimore

by Ayers, Saint, and Gross (Baltimore) for the National Aquarium

Residential Design Category

Award of Excellence

Balcones Residence, Austin, Texas

by Word + Carr Design Group (formerly known as Mark Word Design) (Austin, Texas)

Honor Awards

Sustaining A Cultural Icon: Reconciling Preservation and Stewardship in a Changing World, Newport, Rhode Island

by Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture (Cambridge, Massachusetts) for Dorrance Hill Hamilton

Yard, Portland, Oregon

by 2.ink Studio (Portland, Oregon) for the Key Development Group

The Landmark Award recognizes a distinguished landscape architecture project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original design integrity and contributes significantly to the public realm of the community in which it is located.

The Landmark Award

From Weapons to Wildlife: The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge Comprehensive Management Plan (Douglas County, Colorado)

by Design Workshop Inc. (Denver, Colorado)

The professional awards jury included:

Mark A. Focht, FASLA, Chair, New York City Parks and Recreation, New York City

Gerdo Aquino, FASLA, SWA Group, Los Angeles

Anita Berrizbeitia, ASLA, Harvard Graduate School of Design, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Christian Gabriel, ASLA, U.S. General Services Administration, Washington, D.C.

Terry Guen-Murray, FASLA, Terry Guen Design Associates, Chicago

Dale Jaeger, FASLA, WLA Studio, Athens, Georgia

Sam Lubell, Journalist, New York City

Patrick Phillips, Urban Land Institute, Washington, D.C.

Barbara Wilks, FASLA, W Architecture + Landscape Architecture LLC, New York City

For the selection of the Research Category, the jury was joined by M. Elen Deming, FASLA, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and Ashley Steffens, ASLA, College of Environment and Design, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia for the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).

Complete awards criteria, project information and images are available here: https://www.asla.org/2018awards

High-resolution images are available for journalists. Please contact Karen Grajales at images@asla.org.

About the American Society of Landscape Architects

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. The Society’s mission is to advance landscape architecture through advocacy, communication, education and fellowship. Sustainability has been part of ASLA’s mission since its founding and is an overarching value that informs all of the Society’s programs and operations. ASLA has been a leader in demonstrating the benefits of green infrastructure and resilient development practices through the creation of its own green roof, co-development of the SITES® Rating System, and the creation of publicly accessible sustainable design resources.

The ASLA Honors and Awards is a program of the ASLA Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005063/en/