ASLA Announces 2019 Honors Recipients

Today, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announces the 2019 Honors recipients. Selected by ASLA’s Board of Trustees, the honors represent the highest awards ASLA presents each year. Honors will be presented at ASLA’s annual President’s Dinner during the Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Diego, CA this November.

In addition, ASLA is proud to announce the induction of six honorary members in 2019. Honorary membership is among the greatest honors ASLA may bestow upon non-landscape architects in recognition of notable service to the profession. Since its inception in 1899, ASLA has inducted only 231 honorary members.

Additional information on this year’s honors recipients and honorary members is available at our 2019 ASLA Honors website.

2019 Honors Recipients

Carol Franklin, FASLA

Philadelphia, PA

"Ecological design suggests a richer and more complex achievement – where designers will work from a deep understanding of how the world is actually put together and from this understanding will create new 'organic' designs. These designs – for buildings, landscapes, cities and regions – will, I hope, be timeless, beautiful, and functional."

- Carol Franklin, FASLA

In recognition of her lifetime of achievements as a practitioner, educator, author, speaker, and advocate, and for her relentless drive to move the profession of landscape architecture into the future, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award the 2019 ASLA Medal to Carol Franklin, FASLA.

Douglas Reed, FASLA

Cambridge, MA

In recognition of his decades of exceptional design work, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award the 2019 ASLA Design Medal to Douglas P. Reed, FASLA.

Kimberlee Douglas

Philadelphia, PA

In recognition of her work to share the values and benefits landscape architecture with communities, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award the 2019 ASLA Community Service Award to Kimberlee Douglas.

Dr. Lee-Anne Milburn, FASLA

Redlands, CA

In recognition of sustained and significant contributions to landscape architecture education, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award The Jot D. Carpenter Teaching Medal to Dr. Lee-Anne Milburn, FASLA.

Julie Hensley, ASLA

Folly Beach, SC

In recognition of her contributions to the management and conservancy of natural resources and public landscapes, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award The LaGasse Medal – Landscape Architect Professional to Julie Hensley, ASLA.

Sally Jewell

Seattle, WA

In recognition of a career fighting to protect, preserve, and expand access to parks and public lands, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award The LaGasse Medal – Non-Landscape Architect Professional to Sally Jewell.

Heritage Landscapes, LLC

Norwalk, CT

In recognition of the distinguished body of work influencing the professional practice of landscape architecture, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award The Landscape Architecture Firm Award to Heritage Landscapes, LLC.

The Landscape Architecture Foundation

Washington, DC

In recognition of outstanding leadership in advancing research and expanding academic scholarship, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award the Landscape Architecture Medal of Excellence to the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF).

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (RI)

Newport, RI

In recognition of his career-long commitment to environmental leadership, stewardship, and preservation, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award The Olmsted Medal to U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

2019 Honorary Members

In recognition of their outstanding service to the profession of landscape architecture, the American Society of Landscape Architects is proud to award honorary membership to:

Thomas Bradshaw – Raleigh, NC

– Candice Damon – New York, NY

– Daniel Martin – Hudsonville, MI

– Kitty Stoner – Annapolis, MD

– Tom Stoner – Annapolis, MD

– Marc Treib – Berkeley, CA

