ASM Global : Launches VenueShield Environmental Hygiene Program

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As local communities around the world consider reopening parts of their economies in the safest way possible, ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, today announced plans to launch a new environmental hygiene protocol in response to evolving guest expectations, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. VenueShield, a comprehensive and best-in-class program, will be deployed at more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world, providing the highest levels of cleanliness and safety, while inspiring consumer confidence, all in partnership with leading medical professionals, industry experts and public health officials.

"At the very heart of this effort is our focus on making our employees, tenants and guests safe and comfortable in a welcoming environment," said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global. "ASM's unique and unmatched worldwide footprint of leading convention centers, arenas, stadiums and theaters provides the input, data and resources to adapt to our guests' needs and expectations while further enhancing the quality of their experience in our venues."

VenueShield will provide the most advanced hygienic safeguards that serve ASM Global's clients, guests, staff, teams, talent and all other visitors. Protocols will vary based on the type of facility and will be further customized for each unique location. All policies will be aligned with - and informed by - public health authorities, medical and industry experts.

"We realize that each of our venues across the globe are economic engines for their respective communities, representing local tax revenues, travel revenues and jobs. We look forward to re-opening these local and regional economic foundations, stimulating local economies, and again delivering the entertainment experience that has defined us for decades," Newman added.

ASM Global's VenueShield Task Force will be implementing new protocols and procedures at its facilities, in accordance with international health care guidelines from the CDC, NHS, PHAA and WHO, among others. These extensive measures will explore the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), food safety measures, air quality control, surface cleaning, physical/social distancing, temperature checks, thermal cameras, hand sanitizers, reduced touch points, contactless transactions, daily monitoring systems, and more. The VenueShield protocol relies on the Task Force to build unique and customized programs, while monitoring data on a daily basis. Additionally, ASM has proactively partnered with and will further consult with leading subject matter experts, health officials and industry leaders in the areas of industrial hygiene, sanitization and fulfillment to consult on all facets of the VenueShield program. Specific consultants have been hired to assist with more technical aspects of the protocol like air purification, filtering and the maximization of fresh air exchange.

VenueShield will be the ongoing company effort to define the customer journey of the future. It is designed to provide an evolving approach to the unique aspects surrounding each of ASM Global's facilities and is guided by consistent input from the company's venue experts around the world, representing every venue type.

