ASM Introduces Blockchain-based Checksome™ to Accelerate Credentialing and Advance Patient Safety

10/19/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Applied Statistics & Management, Inc. (ASM) introduces Checksome™, a blockchain-based technology, that contains nearly two million primary source verifications that are encrypted and secured by the blockchain. This data is critical for reducing credentialing processing times, while also providing proactive notifications for licensure changes. Checksome™ is available to all MD-Staff customers free of charge. MD-Staff is a cloud-based, AI-enabled, and user-friendly credentialing software solution backed by 30 years of innovation.

Traditionally, there is a lot of duplicated credentialing work because each individual organization is independently verifying each practitioner’s licenses and credentials. Additionally, as practitioners are onboarded with different organizations, they must continually provide the same information to each. Checksome™ aims to solve this problem by providing a single, secure data repository using blockchain technology.

“Checksome™ allows our customers to accelerate credentialing times, while allowing them to more proactively monitor their medical staff,” said Nick Phan, Executive Vice President of ASM. “Blockchain technology provides the security and trust required, while also eliminating duplicate work.”

To learn more about Checksome™, visit ASM at booth #511 at the 2019 NAMSS Conference or contact the ASM sales team at https://www.mdstaff.com.

About ASM

Applied Statistics & Management, Inc. (ASM) empowers healthcare organizations to advance patient safety and quality objectives using cloud-based, AI-enabled software solutions. Over 1,200 facilities worldwide use ASM products—MD-Staff and MD-Stat—to automate and manage their credentialing, privileging, OPPE, FPPE, and peer review processes. To learn more, visit www.mdstaff.com.


© Business Wire 2019
