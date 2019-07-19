Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASNA, BUD & TEVA - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA)
Class Period: September 16, 2015 - June 8, 2017
Deadline: August 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/asna
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ascena’s acquisition of ANN, Inc., the parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT, was a complete disaster for the Company as ANN’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (2) to mask the true condition of ANN, defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of ANN’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (3) many of the brands acquired in the ANN acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Ascena’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)
Class Period: March 1, 2018 - October 24, 2018
Deadline: August 20, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/bud
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants’ cost cutting measures had largely run their course; (2) the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on Anheuser-Busch’s margins, EBITDA and profitability; (3) Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; (4) Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; (5) Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded; (6) as a result, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s dividend growth, its cost synergies, its liquidity, and defendants’ then current efforts to deleverage Anheuser-Busch’s balance sheet; (7) the liquidity and working capital disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (8) the risk factor disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (9) the representations about Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (10) the certifications issued by Defendants Carlos Brito and Felipe Dutra regarding Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (11) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Anheuser-Busch’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)
Class Period: August 4, 2017 - May 10, 2019
Deadline: August 20, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/teva
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (2) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (3) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Confusion builds over U.S. ban on Chinese surveillance technology
RE
03:46pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Names Sonia Pérez to Board of Directors
BU
03:45pACASTI PHARMA : Sc 13g
PU
03:45pJ C PENNEY : July 19, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
PU
03:45pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03:45pBIONIK LABORATORIES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 19
DJ
03:35pESTABLISHMENT LABS : certified as Carbon Neutral by the Government of Costa Rica
PU
03:35pValue line, inc. declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
4BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group