ASOCS : Announces 5G Single Software Stack on Mobile Edge Cloud

ASOCS
Ltd., a pioneer in Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization,
announces its plan to launch a 5G in-building solution this year.
ASOCS’ solution delivers 5G and an edge cloud in a single software
stack. The solution is designed for the in-building market and the needs
of enterprises.
Capabilities like ultra-low latency, enhanced broadband and
high-availability will transform businesses. Many mobile operators are
currently focused on the 5G enterprise use case, and on offering
enterprises of all sizes private networks that will enable mission
critical applications and enhanced services.
Another crucial aspect of 5G is its effect on the Internet of Things. 5G
is expected to take Industry 4.0 to the next level. Capabilities like
URLLC, Time Sensitive Networks, EMBB for Extended Reality and the
ability to share licensed and unlicensed spectrum on the same network
will enable many new applications in industrial settings. ASCOS has also
integrated its Cyrus platform with VMware’s vCloud NFV platform.
“Enterprises understand that cellular in general is faster, more secure
and more reliable than Wi-Fi. They want to leverage the enhanced
capabilities of 5G and are willing deploy cellular networks, while they
expect the level of complexity to be equivalent to Wi-Fi and
networking”, said Eran Bello, Chief Commercial Officer, ASOCS.
“By integrating ASOCS’ Cyrus platform with VMware vCloud NFV,
enterprises and carriers gain a fully virtualized 5G solution in a
single software stack that delivers optimized performance and is easy to
integrate, deploy and scale,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of
solutions, Telco NFV Group, VMware. “As ASOCS continues to deploy mobile
edge clouds they will serve as the foundation for 5G services at the
edge of the network, which is expected to enable new use cases in the
enterprise.”
ASOCS is demonstrating its Cyrus solution at Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona: Hall 2, IMA pavilion booth 2E50. To schedule a demo please
email info@asocscloud.com.
About ASOCS
ASOCS is a pioneer in virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN) and a
provider of fully virtualized, NFV-compatible virtual Base Station
solutions for In-Building Wireless and macro-networks.
Our on-premise mobile edge cloud, Cyrus, transforms the traditional base
station into a software centric solution, providing full virtualization
of all base station layers and functions. It delivers on the promise of
openness and scale at a lower TCO and it’s being deployed by operators
around the world. ASOCS is working with leading carriers to support the
move to 5G with full network virtualization, while implementing open
interfaces such as xRAN, TIP and ONAP.
Privately-held ASOCS serves carriers and enterprises in the retail, real
estate, corporate offices, hospitality, hospitals and sports and
entertainment markets, and has offices in Israel and the United States.
Visit www.asocscloud.com
and follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006033/en/