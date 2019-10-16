Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ASOS profit tanks on warehouse woes in U.S., Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:49am EDT
A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the ASOS headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday reported a 68% slump in full-year profit, hurt by problems in ramping-up warehouses in the United States and Germany.

ASOS, which issued its latest profit warning in July, said it made a pretax profit of 33.1 million pounds ($42.2 million) in the year to Aug. 31, down from 102 million pounds in 2017-2018. But this was in line with July's guidance of 30 million to 35 million pounds.

Revenue rose 13% to 2.73 billion pounds.

The group is working through a major overhaul of its warehouse and technology capabilities, moving from a UK-focused

to a global-centric model so it can better access growth

opportunities.

It said in July problems faced while ramping-up warehouses in Atlanta and Berlin had restricted product availability, hitting sales and raising costs.

ASOS said on Wednesday it had made "substantial progress" over the last few months in resolving its operational issues.

"Whilst there remains lots of work to be done to get the business back on track, we are now in a more positive position to start the new financial year," Chief Executive Nick Beighton said.

ASOS, whose shares have fallen 49% over the last year, said it had made a "solid" start to the 2019-20 year.

"Whilst mindful of consumer uncertainty and retail trends in a number of our markets we are confident in the substantial global opportunity for ASOS and look forward to the future with confidence," it added.

Prior to the update, analysts' were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 63 million pounds for 2019-20, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC -2.85% 2560 Delayed Quote.12.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:58aMARKETS AND MARKETS : North America Well Intervention Market worth $4.2 billion by 2024
PU
07:52aEurope Inc's recession expected to deepen as third-quarter earnings outlook dims - Refinitiv
RE
07:49aASOS profit tanks on warehouse woes in U.S., Germany
RE
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aCURRENCY TRADING : Hopes of Brexit Deal Boost Pound, Bank Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aBuffett Asked Fed on Bigger BofA Stake -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : IFC, and Ulaanbaatar City Partner to Apply Green Building Standards in Design and Construction of Affordable Homes
PU
07:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Forum Highlights Low-Carbon Technologies and Policies as Key to Asia and Pacific's Sustainable Future
PU
07:43aShares lose steam, sterling off five-month peak with Brexit talks set to resume
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
5Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group