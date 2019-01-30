ASRC Industrial Services : Acquires K2 Industrial Services

AIS expands service offering into Industrial Cleaning and augments Multicraft Services Presence in Gulf South

ASRC Industrial Services (“AIS”), a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the Continental United States, has announced the acquisition of K2 Industrial Services (“K2”). K2 is headquartered in Houston and is the parent company of KM Plant Services (“KMP”), KM Industrial Services (“KMI”), Mansfield Industrial (“Mansfield”), and Cannon Sline. KMP and KMI provide predominantly industrial cleaning services in the Midwest and California, while Mansfield and Cannon Sline provide multi-craft services focused in the Gulf South. KMP and KMI will join AIS’s Remediation and Response Services (“RRS”) operating group and Mansfield and Cannon Sline will join AIS’s Construction, Maintenance, and Repair (“CMR”) operating group.

K2 was established in 1995 and has grown both organically and through acquisitions, now operating within each of its individual companies. KMP, specializes in industrial cleaning maintenance and outage services throughout the Midwest United States. KMI, also performs industrial cleaning, in addition to tank cleaning services. Mansfield focuses on industrial coatings, scaffolding and insulation services in the Gulf South. The companies serve a variety of end markets including power, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, and commercial customers.

“It’s a privilege to welcome the talented management team and workforce of K2 Industrial Services to the AIS family of companies,” said Greg Johnson, President and CEO of AIS. “The addition of K2 not only adds new service lines to our portfolio but also increases the breadth and depth of our footprint across the Gulf South. Ultimately, this brings us one step closer to achieving our vision of building an enduring, employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.”

“After getting to know the AIS team and learning about ASRC’s long-term commitment to the industrial services market, the management team of K2 knew this was a great fit for the company,” said Will Colon, President of KM Plant Services. “This combination will provide tremendous opportunities for K2 team members, while expanding our service offering and geographic reach to our customers.”

About ASRC Industrial Services

Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (“ASRC”). AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Construction, Maintenance and Repair; Remediation and Response Services; and Environmental Engineering and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,000 employees and operations throughout the Continental United States. AIS subsidiaries include Petrochem, RSI Entech, Entech Advantage, DACA Specialty Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D. Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, AIS Response Services, HRCS Engineering, USC Federal, Brad Cole Construction and Arctic Pipe Inspection. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.

