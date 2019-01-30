ASRC Industrial Services : Acquires K2 Industrial Services

ASRC
Industrial Services (“AIS”), a premier provider of industrial and
environmental services throughout the Continental United States, has
announced the acquisition of K2 Industrial Services (“K2”). K2 is
headquartered in Houston and is the parent company of KM Plant Services
(“KMP”), KM Industrial Services (“KMI”), Mansfield Industrial
(“Mansfield”), and Cannon Sline. KMP and KMI provide predominantly
industrial cleaning services in the Midwest and California, while
Mansfield and Cannon Sline provide multi-craft services focused in the
Gulf South. KMP and KMI will join AIS’s Remediation and Response
Services (“RRS”) operating group and Mansfield and Cannon Sline will
join AIS’s Construction, Maintenance, and Repair (“CMR”) operating group.
K2 was established in 1995 and has grown both organically and through
acquisitions, now operating within each of its individual companies.
KMP, specializes in industrial cleaning maintenance and outage services
throughout the Midwest United States. KMI, also performs industrial
cleaning, in addition to tank cleaning services. Mansfield focuses on
industrial coatings, scaffolding and insulation services in the Gulf
South. The companies serve a variety of end markets including power,
industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, and commercial customers.
“It’s a privilege to welcome the talented management team and workforce
of K2 Industrial Services to the AIS family of companies,” said Greg
Johnson, President and CEO of AIS. “The addition of K2 not only adds new
service lines to our portfolio but also increases the breadth and depth
of our footprint across the Gulf South. Ultimately, this brings us one
step closer to achieving our vision of building an enduring,
employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.”
“After getting to know the AIS team and learning about ASRC’s long-term
commitment to the industrial services market, the management team of K2
knew this was a great fit for the company,” said Will Colon, President
of KM Plant Services. “This combination will provide tremendous
opportunities for K2 team members, while expanding our service offering
and geographic reach to our customers.”
About ASRC Industrial Services
Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial Services is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic
Slope Regional Corporation (“ASRC”). AIS is organized within three
capabilities-based operating groups: Construction, Maintenance and
Repair; Remediation and Response Services; and Environmental Engineering
and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,000 employees and
operations throughout the Continental United States. AIS subsidiaries
include Petrochem, RSI Entech, Entech Advantage, DACA Specialty
Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D.
Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, AIS Response
Services, HRCS Engineering, USC Federal, Brad Cole Construction and
Arctic Pipe Inspection. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and
its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn
more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.
