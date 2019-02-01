ASRC Industrial Services : Acquires National Environmental Group and Niles Construction Services

ASRC
Industrial Services (“AIS”), a premier provider of industrial and
environmental services throughout the Continental United States, has
announced the acquisitions of National Environmental Group (“NEG”) and
Niles Construction Services (“NCS”). Both companies are headquartered in
Flint, Mich., and provide services throughout the Great Lakes Region.
NEG is a full service environmental remediation company and NCS is a
painting and coatings contractor. NEG will join AIS’s Remediation and
Response Services operating group and NCS will join the Construction,
Maintenance, and Repair operating group.
Founded in 2000, NEG specializes in asbestos and lead abatement, waste
disposal, and site decontamination services throughout the Midwest
United States. NCS, founded in 2003, provides painting and coatings
services with a similar geographic footprint. Both companies serve a
variety of end markets including power, industrial manufacturing,
automobile and commercial customers.
“Following our Wednesday announcement of the addition of K2 Industrial
Services, it’s my privilege to welcome more talented people to the AIS
family of companies, this time from NEG and NCS,” said Greg Johnson,
President and CEO of AIS. “The additions of NEG and NCS to the AIS
family immediately augments our enterprise-wide capabilities, increases
our presence in a key industrial services market and ultimately brings
us one step closer to achieving our vision of building an enduring,
employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.”
“Selling a business is always a tough decision, particularly when the
impacts on employees and customers are taken into account,” said Tom
Niles, Founder and President of Niles Construction Services and National
Environmental Group. “After getting to know the AIS team and learning
about ASRC’s commitment to the industrial services market, I quickly
recognized AIS was the right long-term home for Niles Construction
Services. When we began thinking about NEG’s future, we were looking for
another family company to call home. ASRC and AIS give us that family
culture while providing new opportunities to our most valuable asset,
our employees.”
About ASRC Industrial Services
Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial Services is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic
Slope Regional Corporation (“ASRC”). AIS is organized within three
capabilities-based operating groups: Construction, Maintenance and
Repair; Remediation and Response Services; and Environmental Engineering
and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 5,000 employees and
operations throughout the Continental United States. AIS subsidiaries
include Petrochem, RSI Entech, Entech Advantage, DACA Specialty
Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D.
Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, AIS Response
Services, HRCS Engineering, USC Federal, Brad Cole Construction, Arctic
Pipe Inspection and K2 Industrial Services. As a wholly-owned subsidiary
of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business
enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005438/en/