ASRC Industrial Services : Acquires National Environmental Group and Niles Construction Services

AIS Continues to Expand Capabilities and Presence in the Midwest

ASRC Industrial Services (“AIS”), a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the Continental United States, has announced the acquisitions of National Environmental Group (“NEG”) and Niles Construction Services (“NCS”). Both companies are headquartered in Flint, Mich., and provide services throughout the Great Lakes Region. NEG is a full service environmental remediation company and NCS is a painting and coatings contractor. NEG will join AIS’s Remediation and Response Services operating group and NCS will join the Construction, Maintenance, and Repair operating group.

Founded in 2000, NEG specializes in asbestos and lead abatement, waste disposal, and site decontamination services throughout the Midwest United States. NCS, founded in 2003, provides painting and coatings services with a similar geographic footprint. Both companies serve a variety of end markets including power, industrial manufacturing, automobile and commercial customers.

“Following our Wednesday announcement of the addition of K2 Industrial Services, it’s my privilege to welcome more talented people to the AIS family of companies, this time from NEG and NCS,” said Greg Johnson, President and CEO of AIS. “The additions of NEG and NCS to the AIS family immediately augments our enterprise-wide capabilities, increases our presence in a key industrial services market and ultimately brings us one step closer to achieving our vision of building an enduring, employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.”

“Selling a business is always a tough decision, particularly when the impacts on employees and customers are taken into account,” said Tom Niles, Founder and President of Niles Construction Services and National Environmental Group. “After getting to know the AIS team and learning about ASRC’s commitment to the industrial services market, I quickly recognized AIS was the right long-term home for Niles Construction Services. When we began thinking about NEG’s future, we were looking for another family company to call home. ASRC and AIS give us that family culture while providing new opportunities to our most valuable asset, our employees.”

About ASRC Industrial Services

Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (“ASRC”). AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Construction, Maintenance and Repair; Remediation and Response Services; and Environmental Engineering and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 5,000 employees and operations throughout the Continental United States. AIS subsidiaries include Petrochem, RSI Entech, Entech Advantage, DACA Specialty Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D. Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, AIS Response Services, HRCS Engineering, USC Federal, Brad Cole Construction, Arctic Pipe Inspection and K2 Industrial Services. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.

