ASRC Industrial Services : Acquires Northwest Demolition and Dismantling

10/01/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

AIS expands capabilities in Pacific Northwest

ASRC Industrial Services, a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition of Northwest Demolition and Dismantling. Founded in 1954, NWDD provides services throughout the United States, Western Canada, and the Pacific. NWDD performs demolition, decommissioning, environmental remediation, and consulting services and will join AIS’s Remediation and Response Services operating group.

Headquartered in Tigard, Ore., NWDD also has office locations in Kapolei, Hawaii, and Vancouver, B.C. The company serves a variety of end markets, including the industrial sector (mining and metals, oil and gas, nuclear), government and military, health care, and commercial entities.

“I am excited to welcome the tremendous employees and expertise of Northwest Demolition and Dismantling to the AIS family of companies,” said Brent Renfrew, President and CEO of AIS. “Northwest Demolition’s uncompromising commitment to safety and project execution is a natural fit within AIS. Their specialty demolition capabilities will further enhance our ability to serve the needs of our diverse customer base.”

Richard Wayper, NWDD President, said, “We are very excited about the opportunity of joining AIS and the impact to our employees and customers. I have confidence in AIS’s commitment to being a premier value-added service provider, and this is a great opportunity for us to continue the legacy of safely and effectively performing for our customers and employees.”

D.A. Davidson served as exclusive financial advisor to NWDD during the transaction.

About ASRC Industrial Services

Headquartered in Concord, California, ASRC Industrial Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Construction, Maintenance and Repair; Remediation and Response Services; and Environmental Engineering and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,000 employees and operations throughout the Continental United States. AIS subsidiaries include Petrochem, RSI Entech, Entech Advantage, DACA Specialty Services, D2 Industrial Services, US Coatings, Mavo Systems, F.D. Thomas, D. Zelinsky & Sons, Omega, Hudspeth & Associates, AIS Response Services, HRCS Engineering, USC Federal, Brad Cole Construction, Arctic Pipe Inspection, Arctic Testing and Inspection, Niles Construction Services, National Environmental Group, Environmental Quality Management, Mansfield Industrial, and K2 Industrial Services. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more at www.asrcindustrial.com.


© Business Wire 2019
