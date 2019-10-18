Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ASRT American Society of Radiologic Technologist : Vacancy Rates Rise for Radiographers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

The vacancy rate for radiographers increased to 8.5% in 2019, according to the ASRT Radiologic Sciences Staffing and Workplace Survey 2019.

The vacancy rates represent the number of positions that are open and actively being recruited. This year's radiographer vacancy rate is an increase from the 4.2% rate reported in the 2017 staffing survey. In 2019, many disciplines' reported vacancy rates reached their highest levels in more than a decade, and almost all were higher than their 2017 level. Only Cardiovascular Interventional Technology dropped slightly from 8.7% to 7.3%.

  • Mammography increased from 2.7% to 5.6%.
  • Bone densitometry increased from 1.7% to 3.7%.
  • Computed tomography increased from 4.5% to 10.1%.
  • Sonography increased from 4.3% to 9.0%.
  • Magnetic resonance increased from 3.9% to 8.7%.
  • Nuclear medicine increased from 2.3% to 5.2%.

'This year saw an increase in the vacancy rates across most of the disciplines that we are tracking.' said ASRT Director of Research John Culbertson, M.ED, M.A. 'However, caution should be taken when interpreting and generalizing this data as a sustained increase. The ASRT will conduct the survey again in 2021 to see if this is indeed a trend.'

In addition to vacancy rates, the report highlights information about workforce turnover and demographics. For example, the average number of full-time radiographers per medical imaging facility remained at 8.7, the same as in 2017. The average number of sonography, nuclear medicine, cardiovascular-interventional and computed tomography technologists per facility increased slightly, while the average number of mammographers per facility fell somewhat from 2017 levels. The average number of full-time MR technologists per facility has remained the same since 2015 at 4.1.

Most of the survey respondents - 57.6% - work in hospitals. Another 12.8% work in imaging centers. Other types of facilities where respondents work include large and small clinics, physician's offices, corporate settings and education, among others.

ASRT emailed the biennial survey in July 2019 to 11,094 radiology department managers across the United States. At the close of the survey in August 2019, 405 respondents had submitted completed questionnaires.

Disclaimer

ASRT - American Society of Radiologic Technologists published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 22:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pTrump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
RE
07:31pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor meets S African minister of intl relations, cooperation
PU
07:23pJAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says Facebook's Libra currency 'will never happen'
RE
07:21pFAA turns over emails from former Boeing 737 pilot
RE
07:20pBoeing pilots' messages on 737 MAX safety raise new questions
RE
07:20pSenior U.S. lawmaker says Boeing must shake-up management after 737 MAX crashes
RE
07:18pJohnson & Johnson says baby powder investigation could take 30 days or more
RE
07:18pJ&J recalls 33,000 bottles of baby powder as FDA finds asbestos in sample
RE
07:17pEXCLUSIVE : Lampert helps bankroll Sears as woes persist after bankruptcy - sources
RE
07:17pJudge's unorthodox approach has huge opioid settlement within reach
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 kicks off debate to regulate 'stablecoins' in hit to Facebook's Libra
2OpenText statement regarding Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus")
3IMERYS : IMERYS : FDA alerts consumers of J&J baby powder recall, says it stands by tests
4HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT COMPANY : HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay ..
5WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : WAITR : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Waitr Holdings Inc. Investors of Important De..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group