AST Announces Stephen Engel as its New Chief Revenue Officer

09/13/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Applications Software Technology LLC (AST) today announced that AST CEO Justin Winter has appointed Stephen Engel as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mr. Engel will lead AST’s global go-to-market strategy, and guide worldwide sales and other go-to-market operations to meet and accelerate growth.

Mr. Engel is a seasoned leader, with more than 25 years of sales and delivery experience regionally and globally. Before joining AST, Stephen spent 18 years at Hitachi Consulting where he held multiple leadership positions, including SVP of Strategic Accounts, Strategic Solutions, and Managed Services Sales. Mr. Engel brings a rather unique perspective to sales, with experience as a supply chain practitioner, delivery leader, and keynote speaker. Prior to Hitachi, Stephen worked for Arthur Andersen, a boutique supply chain consulting firm, and in the aerospace industry for Boeing and Bombardier.

“We are very pleased to welcome Stephen to our executive team. With his impressive track record in sales and customer success in the cloud, I am confident that he is the right person to lead our go-to-market organization and continue building on our foundation to drive growth,” said Justin Winter, Chief Executive Officer, AST. “Stephen has a wealth of experience in creating customer success and maintaining lasting customer relationships. We look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Engel will be joining AST at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco next week.

About AST LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service systems integrator, guiding clients in their digital transformation for more than two decades. Companies look to AST for leadership in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From providing cloud strategy and road maps to implementing SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS systems, AST’s services enable companies to succeed in the digital age.

For more information on AST LLC, visit www.astcorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2019
