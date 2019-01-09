AST : Welcomes Brett Weinblatt as New CFO

AST®,
a full-service, tech-enabled ownership data management and advisory
firm, today announced that Brett D. Weinblatt has joined as Chief
Financial Officer, overseeing the company’s financial strategy and
operations. Weinblatt reports to Chief Executive Officer Marty Flanigan.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005062/en/
Brett D. Weinblatt, Chief Financial Officer, AST (Photo: Business Wire)
Weinblatt brings decades of experience in strategic planning, capital
structure optimization, mergers & acquisitions, SEC and financial
reporting, financial planning and analysis, and operations to his new
role. He was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer at Corporate Risk Holdings (formerly known as Altegrity), a
company with more than 4,000 employees worldwide and over $800 million
in revenue.
“Brett’s strategic mind, deep transaction experience and track record of
implementing successful growth strategies will be tremendous assets as
AST seeks to deliver the best solutions, service and value to our
clients,” said Flanigan. “We look forward to embarking on a
transformational year ahead with Brett as part of our core leadership
team.”
Prior to his time at Corporate Risk Holdings, during which he held
multiple senior roles, Weinblatt was Senior Vice President and Chief
Accounting Officer at Avis Budget Group. Before that, he was Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer for multiple divisions at Alpharma.
“I’m excited to begin this phase of my career with AST, a company
leading the industry in providing consolidated ownership data management
services and analytics to help companies and shareholders across North
America advance their business and financial goals,” added Weinblatt.
About AST
AST was originally founded as a transfer agent over 45 years ago.
Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, AST has pioneered a
new model of integrated ownership data management, advisory services and
financial technology in the industry. AST affiliates include AST Trust
Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc.
Today, AST offers a full scope of ownership services that include
registry services, corporate proxy solicitation and advisory solutions,
employee plan services, information agent, mutual fund proxy
solicitation, shareholder identification and asset recovery offerings.
For more information, please visit www.astfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005062/en/