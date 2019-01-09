Log in
AST : Welcomes Brett Weinblatt as New CFO

01/09/2019 | 09:16am EST

AST®, a full-service, tech-enabled ownership data management and advisory firm, today announced that Brett D. Weinblatt has joined as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the company’s financial strategy and operations. Weinblatt reports to Chief Executive Officer Marty Flanigan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005062/en/

Brett D. Weinblatt, Chief Financial Officer, AST (Photo: Business Wire)

Brett D. Weinblatt, Chief Financial Officer, AST (Photo: Business Wire)

Weinblatt brings decades of experience in strategic planning, capital structure optimization, mergers & acquisitions, SEC and financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, and operations to his new role. He was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Corporate Risk Holdings (formerly known as Altegrity), a company with more than 4,000 employees worldwide and over $800 million in revenue.

“Brett’s strategic mind, deep transaction experience and track record of implementing successful growth strategies will be tremendous assets as AST seeks to deliver the best solutions, service and value to our clients,” said Flanigan. “We look forward to embarking on a transformational year ahead with Brett as part of our core leadership team.”

Prior to his time at Corporate Risk Holdings, during which he held multiple senior roles, Weinblatt was Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Avis Budget Group. Before that, he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for multiple divisions at Alpharma.

“I’m excited to begin this phase of my career with AST, a company leading the industry in providing consolidated ownership data management services and analytics to help companies and shareholders across North America advance their business and financial goals,” added Weinblatt.

About AST

AST was originally founded as a transfer agent over 45 years ago. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, AST has pioneered a new model of integrated ownership data management, advisory services and financial technology in the industry. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc.

Today, AST offers a full scope of ownership services that include registry services, corporate proxy solicitation and advisory solutions, employee plan services, information agent, mutual fund proxy solicitation, shareholder identification and asset recovery offerings. For more information, please visit www.astfinancial.com.


© Business Wire 2019
