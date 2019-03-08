(ASTE) Astec Industries, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 2, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Astec securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aste.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

On July 24, 2018, Astec revealed its 2018 second quarter financial results and announced that it was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas “driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant’s ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company’s sales contract with Highland.” As a result, the Company “agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables.” Following this news, Astec stock dropped $12.59 per share or over than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018. Then on January 22, 2019, Astec revealed that its Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin G. Brock, had resigned effective immediately. Following this news, Astec stock dropped $1.86 per share or roughly 5% over the next two trading days to close at $35.97 on January 23, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aste. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Astec, you have until April 2, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

