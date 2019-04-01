Log in
ASTEC 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

04/01/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until April 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc.  (NasdaqGS: ASTE).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Astec and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aste/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 2, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 23, 2018, Astec disclosed a wide range of disappointing financial results for 3Q2018 including a decrease in domestic sales of 1.2% and a 28.1% decline in domestic backlog and for 2018, core revenue growth forecast slashed from 7%-12% to 1%-3% as well as revenue and earnings per share well below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the price of Astec’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v. Astec Industries, Inc., 19-cv-0002.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

KSF-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
