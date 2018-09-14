ASTON, One of the Most Influential Coins in Korea, to Be Listed on BCoin.sg Exchange

ASTON,
a decentralized platform for documentation authentication built on
blockchain, will be listed on BCoin.sg Exchange, a leading
cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in Singapore, on Sep 20th,
2018.
ASTON is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with BCoin.sg
for listing as well as joint marketing and business expansion throughout
Southeast Asia.
BCoin.sg Exchange is a one-stop exchange platform for companies to reach
out to investors globally. The platform empowers retail and global
institutional investors to trade in cryptocurrency securely and
efficiently on web and mobile. The exchange provides a 24/7 fiat (USD)
to crypto gateway with a multi-currency wallet supporting a growing
number of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH and LTC, on a highly
robust platform. BCoin.sg Exchange is an associated-cryptocurrency
exchange of Coinsuper in Hong Kong, currently ranked 14th on
CoinMarketCap.
More than an exchange, BCoin’s vision is to be the world’s first
fiat-crypto exchange with an integrated digital payment solution -
empowering investors to trade, store and spend all of their favourite
cryptocurrencies easily and securely. BCoin has recently launched its
cryptocurrency token (BCT) specifically for use on the BCoin.sg
Exchange, and its bounty is now live.
Led by Singapore-based CEO Davy Goh, the team behind BCoin.sg combines
more than 30 years of experience in investment banking, fin-tech and
exchange infrastructure development. Having spent 25 years assuming
various executive leadership roles in globally reputable banks such as
Credit Suisse First Boston Bank, Citibank N.A., ABN AMRO Bank and DBS
Bank, Davy brings a wealth of financial knowledge and expertise into the
cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem.
“Over the years, South Korea has emerged as an early adopter of key
world-transforming technologies including blockchain. ASTON is one of
the most influential coins in South Korea and BCoin.sg is proud to be
their preferred partner in expanding their global footprint across the
Southeast Asia region,” said Davy Goh.
Following listing on Coinbene, Cashierest and Coinlink, this is ASTON’s
4th listing on a cryptocurrency exchange and the 2nd listing
on a foreign cryptocurrency exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005173/en/