ASUS : Announces ROG Strix, ASUS : Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX™ 2060 Gaming Graphics Cards

Gaming graphics cards include new cooling features for exceptional
performance
ASUS today announced Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, ASUS Dual, and ASUS
Turbo graphics cards that feature the new NVIDIA® GeForce
RTX™ 2060 GPU, high-speed GDDR6 memory, and real-time ray tracing
capabilities. Each card is tailored for specific build types, with
performance, customization, and cooling technology tuned to bring out
the best of the Turing™ architecture and deliver outstanding performance
on modern games with the graphics settings cranked up.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005162/en/
ASUS ROG Strix, ASUS Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX™ 2060 Gaming Graphics Cards: Gaming graphics cards include new cooling features for exceptional performance. (Photo: Business Wire)
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060
The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 is designed for showpiece builds, with
features that hint at the overclocking power it packs under the hood.
Aura Sync RGB lighting offers almost limitless color customization and
graces both the shroud and metal backplate. Three patented Wing-blade
fans bring top-end performance to this mainstream Turing™ card. The
thermal solution is paired with a myriad of other premium features such
as a proprietary automated manufacturing process called Auto-Extreme
technology, a metal brace that reduces tension on the PCB, and
FanConnect II headers that allow hybrid fan control to account for both
GPU and CPU temperatures. For those looking for brains and beauty, the
ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 won’t disappoint.
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060
The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2060 is for gamers who value pure performance.
A 2.7-slot footprint accommodates a large heatsink, making the overall
surface area of the cooling array more than 50% larger compared to
previous-generation designs. Two Wing-blade fans trickle down from the
ROG Strix card, offering IP5X dust resistance for durability along with
a 0dB mode1 to minimize noise during light loads. A robust
metal backplate wraps things up and solidifies the ASUS Dual’s position
as the most value-oriented NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 from ASUS.
ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2060
The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2060 is designed from the ground up for
systems with multiple GPUs or other airflow-restricting scenarios. It
incorporates a host of subtle design optimizations that improve airflow
through the shroud and increase reliability. Upgrades include an 80mm
IP5X dual-ball bearing fan and a new shroud design that allows more air
to flow into the cooler, even when it’s pressed against a glass chassis
panel or another graphics card. When a blower-style card is called for,
the Turbo line is the reliable choice.
PRODUCT IMAGES
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1gu11IKeafXnhf9sYEGg0U-rPZsMjPcuI
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iSRzixE8CYA1bxw-jrERqhrXDRX_jD2N
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ROG Strix, Dual, and Turbo GeForce RTX 2060 will be available worldwide
on January 15, 2019. For more detailed information, please read
the article on EdgeUp, or contact your local ASUS representative.
ASUS at CES 2019: If you’re interested in seeing any
products or taking a tour of the ASUS and ROG showrooms at CES, please
reach out to the press contacts listed below.
RELATED PRESS RELEASES:
To access all ASUS and ROG CES press releases and collateral, please
visit: https://tinyurl.com/ASUS-2019-CES.
About ASUS
ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is
dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our
comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of
IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more
than 16,000 people worldwide and over 5,000 world-class R&D talents.
Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,511
awards and earned approximately US$13 billion of revenue in 2017.
1 To activate 0dB mode, use GPU Tweak software and select
Performance (P) BIOS mode, or engage Quiet (Q) BIOS mode via the onboard
switch.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005162/en/