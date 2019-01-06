ASUS : Announces StudioBook S (W700)

Windows 10 Pro laptop meets the needs of content creators with an Intel
Xeon CPU and NVIDIA Quadro P3200 GPU in a compact 15” chassis with an
even larger display
CES — ASUS today announced StudioBook S (W700), a new breed of
workstation to support the demands of the modern content creator. Built
based on feedback directly from industry professionals, StudioBook S is
an incredibly thin 15-inch workstation with an even larger display, and
weighs in at just 2.39kg. Its performance is unrivaled with an Intel®
Xeon® processor and NVIDIA® Quadro®
P3200 graphics, capable of handling a variety of complex workloads while
balancing day-to-day tasks, and is complimented by PCIe® SSD
drives in a RAID 0 setup, as well as Windows 10 Pro. StudioBook S will
be available in the coming months with pricing and configurations to be
revealed at launch.
A mobile powerhouse
Designers, architects, content creators, and programmers need
high-performance hardware for work, but there’s an increasing demand for
the ability to do that work in a variety of locations, whether they’re
out in the field, syncing with a client, on location, or just traveling
for business. A lot of people are unable to complete more complex jobs
on the go, and wait until they get back to their home base because they
need a professional-grade display or more power to get the job done in a
reasonable amount of time.
StudioBook S is a new breed of workstation that allows users to work
from anywhere, no matter the task. ASUS built StudioBook S based on
feedback directly from professionals. Research showed that professionals
wanted better performance for working with 3D and VR content. They want
something light enough to carry to meetings and powerful enough to make
changes right there and then, as opposed taking notes and implementing
feedback later on. There is also a need for a high-quality display with
calibrated color accuracy for making on-the-fly changes that didn’t look
completely different back at the office, plugged into an external
display. StudioBook S takes all of the above and wraps it up in one
sleek package.
Building a great workstation is about more than just putting together
the right parts. It all has to be packaged properly, too. Users
expressed a desire for a mobile workstation that was as big as possible
but also as small as possible. To match the size of the display to the
market, and to ensure everyone could carry the laptop easily, ASUS
engineers turned to the bag industry for clarity on the most prevalent
size of bag, which helped narrow down a maximum frame size for the
laptop itself. Research shows that people mostly carry bags fit for a
15-inch laptop, so they set about maximizing screen size within that
limit.
A larger NanoEdge display in a 15-inch chassis
Leveraging on the thin-bezel NanoEdge display design, StudioBook S fits
a 17-inch, 16:10 ratio display in a 15-inch body. The bezels on either
side measure just 5.3 mm, resulting in a truly expansive display that
feels more like a desktop monitor. The panel itself covers 97% of the
DCI-P3 color space — the preferred standard by video and film
professionals. It is much wider than the sRGB color gamut used by
typical PCs, so it’s capable of displaying a broader range of colors.
It’s PANTONE® Validated to ensure the colors seen on the
screen are accurate, too.
Each panel is factory-calibrated to delta E < 2 before it ships out,
which matches the spec for ASUS ProArt monitors and actually exceeds the
Pantone requirement. Wide 178° viewing angles ensure colors stay vivid
and bright, and the 180° hinge allows for a wider range of positions for
the display, including flat on the table; useful when showing work to
clients and collaborating on projects with coworkers.
Unmatched performance for demanding workloads
Design, 3D rendering, simulations, or complex scientific calculations
require peak performance. StudioBook S can be specified with an Intel
Xeon or Intel Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA Quadro P3200
graphics. The Quadro GPU is primed for professional applications and is
power-efficient, which keeps fan noise to a minimum under heavy load.
The Xeon E-2176M features six cores and 12 threads with a Max Turbo
frequency of 4.4GHz. It is unmatched for tasks that use lots of cores,
like rendering, though its high thread count also makes it ideal for
power users who skip between several demanding applications throughout
the day.
Support for up 64GB of RAM comes with the option of ECC memory for added
stability. ECC works to detect and correct memory errors that could
corrupt vital data or cause computers to crash in the middle of an
important task. Solid-state storage is a must for anyone who can’t
afford to wait around for their computer to catch up. StudioBook S
doubles down performance with PCIe SSD drives in a CPU-attached RAID 0
setup.
Staying cool for peak performance
The slim 18.4mm frame of StudioBook S is packed with the latest
performance hardware, and keeping it cool to ensure optimal performance
is no mean feat. A peek underneath reveals venting that spans the full
width of the laptop’s base. Its sole purpose is to improve airflow,
though it offers a bonus glimpse of the internals with some mood
lighting courtesy of the keyboard backlight. But there’s a lot more to
the cooling than just big vents and illuminated fans. Five heat pipes
trace their way across the motherboard, carrying heat away from the CPU,
GPU, and VRM toward vents in the sides and rear of the laptop, while the
curved shrouds on each of the two fans help to channel more air into the
fans themselves. This powerful thermal solution keeps throttling at bay
even at full CPU loads, and runs silently at just 35dB.
Lightweight and portable
StudioBook S is one of the thinnest compact Quadro GPU laptops measuring
at 382 x 286 x 18.4 mm. Wrapped in a Turquoise Grey aluminum finish
StudioBook S is precision engraved at a 45° angle to add a textured
finish to the lid and palm rests. These diagonal lines are accented by
rose gold diamond-cut edges that highlight the laptop’s slender body.
Rather than rounding the corners, the edges are squared off for a
professional look and feels extremely solid. Aesthetically, it's the
furthest possible thing from the chunky black computers that come to
mind when “mobile workstations” are mentioned, but the Turquoise Grey
and Rose Gold accents add an element of subtle softness that meshes well
with the more professional shape of the chassis.
Laptops are made for life on the move, and StudioBook S was created for
more than just life in the office. At 2.39 kg, it’s light enough to be
stored in a carry-on, and can be travelled with comfortably. It also
offers military-grade durability, having been MIL-STD-810G tested for
vibration as well as environmental extremes like temperature, humidity,
and altitude, allowing it to be utilized to work on from virtually
anywhere.
Improvements on day-to-day tasks
Designed to handle the high-performance workloads as well as the
day-to-day monotony that is email and regular productivity work, the
keyboard on StudioBook S features 1.4mm of travel for comfortable
typing. The arrow keys are textured, making them easier to find by feel,
and the backlight illuminates making it easier to work at night or in
dark conference rooms. Shortcut keys help streamline common interactions
that usually require multiple clicks and presses. There’s also a
function key dedicated to turning the HD webcam on and off for easy
access to video conferencing, without sacrificing privacy. Like the
newest ZenBook lineup, StudioBook S features the discreet NumberPad in
its trackpad. NumberPad can be turned on or off with a tap in the top
right corner and makes light work of inputting numbers or calculations.
Even with NumberPad activated, users can control the cursor with the
trackpad.
Connectivity to suit any setup
StudioBook S is designed as a mobile work station, however, that doesn’t
mean it can’t facilitate a more traditional multi-monitor professional
setup when the need arises. There’s an HDMI 2.0 port and a USB Type-C™
with Thunderbolt™ 3 support for hooking up to external
displays. This iteration of Thunderbolt 3 utilizes Intel’s latest ‘Titan
Ridge’ JHL7340 controller, which is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, and
allows outputs to supported 8K displays. These are joined by three USB
3.1 Gen2 Type A ports, so there’s plenty of connectivity for thumb
drives, external storage, and peripherals without the need for USB hubs.
With faster-than-wired speeds of up to 2.4Gbps — 3 times as fast as
802.11ac — the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) in StudioBook S gives you
speedy large-file transfers, with greater range and more stable network
connections. The elegant workstation also features a high-speed SD card
reader (SD 4.0 / UHS-II) for pulling media off of memory cards without
the use of an adapter.
