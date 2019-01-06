ASUS : Announces TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY

Latest TUF Gaming laptops feature next-gen AMD Ryzen processors, Radeon
graphics, NanoEdge displays with FreeSync technology, and the latest
connectivity options
CES — ASUS today announced TUF Gaming FX505DY and TUF
Gaming FX705DY, a pair of gaming laptops powered by the latest AMD®
Ryzen™ 5 3550H processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, and a range
of storage options. This new platform is paired with discrete Radeon™
graphics tightly coupled to vivid FreeSync™ displays. Slim
bezels frame the NanoEdge displays to further enhance immersion and
shrink the overall footprint, while the reinforced chassis help the
machines survive everyday life. Intelligently designed and carefully
built, FX505DY and FX705DY balance performance, battery life, and
affordability to provide a better gaming experience.
Taking Ryzen and FreeSync on the road
AMD’s Ryzen processors have taken desktops by storm, and TUF Gaming
laptops lead the deployment of the newest version. Otherwise known as
Picasso, this 2nd Gen Ryzen Mobile APU is built with industry-leading
12nm technology. The Ryzen 5 3550H chip powering FX505DY and FX705DY
boasts four cores and eight threads that deliver capable performance for
popular games and everyday work. Multithreaded performance is
particularly strong, yet the processor fits into a 35W power envelope
that doesn’t compromise battery life.
Vega-based integrated graphics allow the APU to power the laptop all on
its own, which helps conserve power and extend battery life to over
seven hours of 1080p video playback on FX705DY and nearly six hours on
FX505DY. Discrete GPUs are where it’s at for proper gaming so when it’s
time to play, AMD Switchable Graphics tech automatically activates the
laptop’s discrete Radeon RX 560X. The GPU pumps out smooth frame rates
in mainstays like Fortnite and Overwatch, as well as esports classics
like League of Legends and Dota 2.
Displays on most affordable gaming laptops are stuck with a fixed
refresh rate, but FX505DY and FX705DY use FreeSync variable refresh rate
technology to match the display’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame
rate. Synchronizing these components eliminates visual tearing, cuts
input lag, and reduces stuttering to heighten the overall gaming
experience.
FX505DY packs a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-level display, while FX705DY features
a 17.3-inch panel. Both feature the narrow-bezel NanoEdge design, and
have wide viewing angles to keep the colors vivid even when viewing the
display off-center. Although both offer panels that operate within a
FreeSync range of 40-60Hz, only FX505DY has a high-refresh option that
goes from 48-120Hz to offer smoother performance at higher frame rates.
The 60Hz panel is great for gamers who play more graphically demanding
titles where sky-high frame rates aren’t realistic for this class of
system. The 120Hz alternative is recommended for fast-paced shooters
like CS:GO and Overwatch.
Keeping it cool and strong
When the action heats up, TUF Gaming laptops stay cool, thanks to a
specially-designed thermal solution keeps internal temperatures in check
and maintains consistent performance over time.
HyperCool technology keeps the CPU and GPU cool with independent fans
for each chip. As the fans spin, special anti-dust tunnels on the edges
of the housing catch and direct particles out of the laptop to prevent
them from clogging up the cooling. This prevents dirt from building up
on the heatsinks and exhaust grills, which can impede cooling enough to
affect not only performance, but also long-term reliability and
stability.
Regardless of the color and material, FX505DY and FX705DY meet
military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards for toughness. Strenuous testing
ensures they can withstand extreme environments, ambient vibration, and
accidental knocks. Both models shrug off short drops to a desk, and
FX505DY is certified to survive higher falls. The hexagonal design on
the bottom of the laptops adds structural rigidity and deserves some of
the credit for their toughness.
Kitted out for combat
Gaming is harder on a laptop’s keys than regular typing, and the
keyboards on FX505DY and FX705DY are worthy of the TUF Gaming name. The
HyperStrike deck brings a desktop-inspired layout with separated blocks
of function keys for easier recognition and a full numeric keypad for
faster number crunching even on the 15-inch model. In addition, there’s
a wider space bar, offset arrow keys, curved key caps, and highlighted
WASD keys.
The keyboard is backlit as well, with Red Matter versions of FX505DY and
FX705DY providing a red glow that mirrors their trim, while Gold Steel
models feature customizable RGB lighting. The RGB colors and effects can
be tweaked with the Armoury Crate utility, which unifies vital functions
like lighting control, system monitoring, and configurable game profiles
that automatically load preferred system settings.
Plugged in and ready to play
TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY feature Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) as well as
onboard Ethernet for lower latency for serious multiplayer matches, and
three USB ports to connect to external storage without unplugging a
gaming mouse and gamepad. Both models deepen gaming immersion with DTS
Headphone:X® technology that brings 7.1-channel virtual
surround sound to stereo headsets or speakers. Gamers can choose between
built-in presets for games, movies, and sports or do hands-on tuning
with the embedded equalizer.
FX505DY and FX705DY can be hooked up to a monitor or TV via HDMI 2.0.
FreeSync works over HDMI with compatible displays, extending smoother
gaming to even bigger screens.
TUF where it counts
TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY laptops mix a cocktail of AMD components
and technologies to elevate the gaming experience. Combining a Ryzen APU
with discrete Radeon graphics and a FreeSync display checks all the
right boxes for gamers looking to make the most of their budget.
