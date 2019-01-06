ASUS : Announces ZenBook S13 (UX392)

Latest 13.9-inch laptop in the flagship ZenBook series has the world’s
thinnest display bezels, NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics and 8th
Gen Intel Core i7 CPU
CES — ASUS today announced ZenBook S13 (UX392). A true
combination of beauty and power, this ultraportable delivers performance
and portability into an impossibly small chassis. Its 13.9-inch FHD
frameless four-sided NanoEdge display is the most impressive to date,
featuring the world's slimmest bezels and 97% screen-to-body ratio1,
the largest of the industry. With NVIDIA® GeForce®
MX150 discrete graphics, and the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™
quad-core processor, ZenBook S13 pushes the boundaries of what’s
possible inside a 13-inch chassis. There’s ample space with 1TB of PCIe®
x4 SSD storage, and the 50Wh battery provides up to 15 hours of battery
life2 . ZenBook S13 will be available in the coming months
with pricing and regional configurations to be announced at launch.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005148/en/
ASUS ZenBook S13 (UX392) (Photo: Business Wire)
The world’s slimmest display bezel and 97% screen-to-body ratio
ZenBook S13 takes narrow bezels to the extreme with a 13.9-inch FHD
display, surrounded by the impressive four-sided ASUS NanoEdge bezels
that deliver the industry’s biggest screen-to-body ratio at 97%. A 2.5mm
border frame the sides of the display. The thickest upper bezel
accommodates the HD webcam, and also serves as a tab for lifting the
laptop’s lid. Finding the tab on the lid is easier this way, allowing
the user to pull the lid up in one smooth motion rather than searching
for a barely-there indent on the front edge. It’s a small change that
makes all the difference for day-to-day use, and was worth the effort of
changing the shape of the glass on the display and altering the design
of the laptop’s lid. Despite the larger display, ZenBook S13 manages to
retain a smaller physical footprint (316 x 195 x 12.9mm) compared to
most 13-inch laptops.
The world’s thinnest laptop with discrete graphics3
Intel’s 8th Generation of mobile processors have been a staple for the
ZenBook series for over a year, and ZenBook S13 takes this step further
with up to the latest 8th generation Core i7 CPU paired with up to 16GB
of RAM. Both the Core i5 and Core i7 configurations benefit from four
cores and eight threads for smooth performance, allowing for complex
workloads, like video encoding, or aggressive multitasking, like
processing photos while switching between productivity apps, emails and
web browsing.
Processing performance is paired with upgraded graphics capabilities
made possible by the NVIDIA GeForce MX150. To get the most out of the
CPU and GPU, ample storage is required. With ZenBook S13, large media
files and burgeoning PowerPoint decks don’t have to vie for space or
face cold cloud storage when installing new applications because up to a
1TB PCIe x4 SSD maxes out ZenBook S13 on storage speed and capacity.
Squeezing more components into the same 12.9-mm thick package as the
first ZenBook S required a bit of ingenuity from the ASUS engineering
team. To ensure no space was wasted, the metal chassis is CNC-milled
from a block of aluminum, allowing the lid to be carved out, complete
with the complex cuts surrounding the keyboard, without creating any
unnecessary voids. Machining allows the walls to remain thinner while
still leaving enough material in key areas to avoid sacrificing
strength, and shaving thickness in any area means more room for the
components.
Power and beauty
The ZenBook series always epitomizes ASUS’s dedication to laptop design,
and is built on the premise that the finest ultraportables are a blend
of style and power; refining the definition of the ultimate
ultraportable. ZenBook S13 once again pushes the boundaries of design to
deliver a truly portable, thin and light laptop without sacrificing
performance and resistance. It also meets the demanding MIL-STD 810G
military standards for durability, being torture-tested in harsh
environments including extremes of altitude, humidity and temperature.
One of the most striking changes for the ZenBook S13 is its visual
appearance. It now comes in trendy Utopia Blue, a totally new hue. The
subtle silvery blue makes it stand out, while the paler color shows off
the signature concentric Zen ripples on the lid beautifully. Utopia Blue
offsets the Rose Gold accents and diamond-cut edges for an added touch
of elegance.
Convenient connectivity
Despite its compact dimensions, nothing about ZenBook S13 feels cramped.
The backlit keyboard spans almost the full width of the laptop. And
while ultraportable keyboards are often shallower because of their slim
design, ZenBook S13 actually features a slightly longer 1.4mm of travel
than its predecessor. Underneath is a roomy touchpad with an integrated
fingerprint sensor that makes for quick and convenient login via Windows
Hello.
With no compromises on connections, ZenBook S13 offers the convenience
of standard USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port on the side. Lots of super slim
laptops only provide USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) ports,
making this connection type a rarity, but it’s extremely useful for
plugging in USB drives along with other peripherals that haven’t yet
made the jump to the more modern USB-C. In addition to its standard USB
port, ZenBook S13 has two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ ports, with
up to 10Gbps of peak interface bandwidth4.
Either can be used to hook up to an external display or charge up the
battery. The 50Wh battery is enough to provide up to 15 hours of use,
and if need be, fast charging brings support for powering up quickly on
the go. The USB ports are joined by a 3.5-mm audio combo jack allowing
utilization of any choice of headset, and a MicroSD card slot is
provided for quickly pulling photos and videos off of a variety of
devices.
PRODUCT IMAGES AND VIDEO
Images: http://bit.ly/zenbook_s13_ux392
Video: https://youtu.be/HthJBgeaDDE
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
ZenBook
S13 (UX392)
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ASUS ZenBook S13 (UX392) will be available in the coming months with
pricing and availability to be announced at launch. Please contact your
local ASUS representative for further information.
For additional information about ZenBook S13, please visit http://www.asus.com/Laptops/ASUS-ZenBook-S13-UX392FN/
or read
the article on ASUS Edge Up.
ASUS at CES 2019: If you’re interested in seeing any
products or taking a tour of the ASUS and ROG showrooms at CES, please
reach out to the press contacts listed below.
1 As of January 7, 2019, based on internal ASUS market
analysis comparing screen-to-body ratio and width of ZenBook S13 side
bezel with competing products from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP,
Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung. The stated 2.5mm width of the
side bezel is the distance between the edge of the non-active screen
display area and the inside edge of the case. If the case width is
included, the side bezel width is 3.5mm. The stated 3.6mm of the top
bezel does not include the camera housing: at the camera location the
bezel width is 5.9mm. Measured based on standard (not anti-glare)
display configuration.
2 Battery life test configuration: Intel® Core™
i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, FHD display, 256GB PCIe® SSD. Battery
tests conducted by ASUS in November 2018 using the MobileMark®
2014 Office Productivity scenario. Test settings: Wi-Fi enabled, display
brightness set to 150cd/m2. Actual battery life may vary
depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and
power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime
of the battery.
3 As of January 7, 2019 based on internal ASUS market
analysis of laptops with the following key competitive criteria: Windows
or OS X operating system; thickness measured at z-height excluding the
rubber feet; Intel® Core™ processor;
non-detachable keyboard.
4 Unless otherwise specified, performance figures refer to
theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005148/en/