ASUS Introduces Z490 Series Motherboards to Maximize the Power of 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

FREMONT, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is introducing a new and powerful line of Z490 motherboards for gamers, enthusiasts and professionals that will showcase the full potential of the new 10th Generation Intel Core family of CPUs. ASUS and Republic of Gamers are here to help you make the most of this new generation of chips with new Z490 motherboards tuned for the tastes of anyone looking for the latest technology in the market. Every motherboard in ASUS' Z490 product line-up will showcase improvements and features that will take your clock speeds to the next level.

The new 10th Generation Intel Core family of CPUs offers the best of both worlds: an intoxicating combination of high thread counts and blistering single-core clocks. The Z490 chipset pairs plenty of cutting-edge connectivity options with these new CPUs, including a built-in Wi-Fi controller, abundant USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Optane Memory and chipset RAID support. Every board in the line can now run faster RAM than ever, and all ROG models are fitted with our proprietary OptiMem III technology for better signal integrity and AI Overclocking technology that can lend users a helping hand in pushing their CPU to its limits.

The ROG Maximus XII Extreme is the crème de la crème of the ASUS Z490 line-up, featuring comprehensive cooling to meet the demands of the latest Z490 processors and high-performance memory. With premium components and extensive connectivity, the Extreme should be the first stop for builders using top-end CPUs, multiple graphics cards, and copious amounts of fast storage and peripherals. The ASUS family of Z490 motherboards also includes the rest of the ROG Maximus XII series, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, PRIME and ProArt motherboards in order to meet the needs of PC builders, enthusiasts, gamers and professionals who want to experience the full potential of the new technology from Intel's latest processors. Learn more about the entire lineup of ASUS Z490 series motherboards, including specifications and images, in the Edge Up Buying Guide: https://edgeup.asus.com/2020/z490-motherboard-guide-asus-rog/

The Z490 chipset isn't the only 10th Gen-ready platform Intel is launching, of course. Builders will soon be able to select from ASUS and ROG H470, B460, and H410 motherboards to fit their requirements and budget.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (Wi-Fi) will be available in North America starting from May 27th 2020 for $399.99 USD.

ROG STRIX Z490-E GAMING will be available in North America starting from May 27th 2020 for $299.99 USD.

PRIME Z490-A will be available in North America starting from May 27th 2020 for $229.99 USD.

TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS (Wi-Fi) will be available in North America starting from May 27th 2020 for $199.99 USD.

PRIME Z490-P will be available in North America starting from May 27th 2020 for $159.99 USD.

ProArt Z490-CREATOR 10G will be available in North America starting from May 27th 2020. Pricing will be available soon.

COMING SOON

ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME will be available soon for $750.00 USD.

ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA will be available soon for $500.00 USD.

ROG STRIX Z490-I GAMING - will be available soon for $299.99 USD.

ROG MAXIMUS XII APEX pricing and release date will be available soon.

ROG STRIX Z490-H GAMING pricing and release date will be available soon.

ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING pricing and release date will be available soon.

ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING (Wi-Fi) pricing and release date will be available soon.

ROG STRIX Z490-A GAMING pricing and release date will be available soon.

ROG STRIX Z490-F GAMING pricing and release date will be available soon.

TUF GAMING Z490-PLUS pricing and release date will be available soon.

PRIME Z490M-PLUS pricing and release date will be available soon.

For further details about the complete ASUS lineup please visit the ASUS Z490 landing page: https://www.asus.com/microsite/motherboard/Intel-Z490/

