ASUS : Launches the ROG Zephyrus S GX701

Go big with the new ROG Zephyrus S GX701 ultra-slim gaming laptop
featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, 144Hz refresh rate Pantone
Validated panel and extensive connectivity options
CES - Making its debut at CES 2019, the all-new ROG Zephyrus S
GX701 takes hardcore gaming to the next level with the new NVIDIA®
GeForce RTX™ 20-series GPUs with Max-Q design and 8th Generation Intel®
Core™ i7 processor plus the GX701 doubles down on the display. It
expands the 144Hz refresh rate screen to 17 inches, frames it with
super-narrow bezels and adds NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and Optimus™ technology for
the best gaming experience. The panel is Pantone® Validated
for serious content creation work before playing the latest blockbuster
games.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005163/en/
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701: an ultra-slim gaming laptop featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, 144Hz refresh rate Pantone Validated panel and extensive connectivity options. (Photo: Business Wire)
Even with these upgrades and a much larger screen, the ROG Zephyrus S
GX701 maintains an impressively slender profile and surprisingly compact
footprint. It’s more immersive, powerful, and versatile than any
Zephyrus before without sacrificing the portability that defines the
family.
Get GeForce RTX graphics under the hood
Pushing frame rates high enough to saturate the screen requires a
powerful GPU, so the Zephyrus S GX701 can be configured with up to a
GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series
graphics provide the ultimate PC gaming experience. Powered by the new
NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary RTX platform, these
processors bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial
intelligence, and programmable shading.
A small footprint with plenty of punch
A potent processor allows the Zephyrus S GX701 to tackle any task with
confidence. The 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H boasts six cores and 12
threads with a peak Turbo clock of 4.1GHz. It has ample resources for
demanding applications like video editing and 3D rendering, and heavy
multitasking like mixing gaming with streaming, recording, and separate
voice chat.
Up to 24GB of fast DDR4-2666 system memory rides shotgun along with as
much as 8GB of separate GDDR6 VRAM dedicated just to the GeForce RTX
GPU. There’s loads of wicked-fast storage supplied by an NVMe SSD with
up to 1TB of capacity and four lanes of PCI Express 3.0 bandwidth.
ROG created the first gaming laptop capable of being powered by DC or
USB Type-C™ (USB-C™), and the Zephyrus S GX701 has
the same technology. With support for USB Power Delivery, it can handle
everyday work powered by a 65W Type-C adapter that’s much smaller than
the required AC adapter for maximum gaming performance. This Type-C port
is also capable of driving an external monitor via DisplayPort 1.4. Add
the HDMI 2.0b output, and it becomes a powerful mobile workstation with
dual 4K displays running at 60Hz.
Intel’s latest 802.11ac Gigabit WiFi module with 2x2 MU-MIMO lets the
Zephyrus S GX701 deliver faster wireless throughput when paired with
compatible routers like the ROG Rapture GT-AC5300. Staying connected is
easy thanks to ROG RangeBoost, a patented wireless technology that
constantly scans your surroundings and automatically shifts between two
pairs of antennas to maintain the best signal.
Smart amplification expands the range of the dual 2.5W built-in speakers
so they can produce louder sound with less distortion. Most users will
opt for their favorite headset via the 3.5-mm audio jack or one of the
USB ports. The Zephyrus S can simulate surround sound for stereo devices
like headphones, USB DACs, and VR headsets. It also has audio features
designed specifically for streaming and recording, including automatic
volume stabilization and noise and echo cancellation.
All of this power would be wasted if the user could not travel easily
with the unit. Slim 6.9-mm bezels allow the massive 17.3” screen to
squeeze into a body just 15.7” wide, so it fits in most conventional
laptop bags and backpacks. The Zephyrus S GX701 is the most compact 17”
gaming notebook around, and at only 18.7mm, it’s also the thinnest.
Experience the best of both worlds with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Optimus
Performance varies constantly depending on the game and what’s happening
in the scene. Most displays refresh at a consistent rate, which creates
problems when new frames aren’t ready at the right time, but the
Zephyrus S GX701 uses NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology to compensate. It
synchronizes the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the
GPU to eliminate visual tearing that distracts from immersion.
NVIDIA G-SYNC delivers the best gaming experience when you are plugged
in. If you’re trying to be productive on the road, NVIDIA Optimus™
technology provides the best battery life by turning on the discrete GPU
only when it’s needed for gaming and other heavy lifting.
Intent on having the best of both worlds, our engineers developed an
exclusive GPU switch that lets you switch between G-SYNC and Optimus
modes. With a few clicks and a reboot, the Zephyrus S GX701 transforms
from a gaming powerhouse with buttery smooth graphics to a productivity
workhorse with longer battery life.
A high-refresh display designed for two purposes
Since the original Zephyrus, we’ve been working closely with our panel
providers to push the limits of gaming laptop displays. Much of our
collaboration has been in the pursuit of performance, which is why the
Zephyrus S GX701 screen runs at refresh rates up to a super smooth
144Hz. The 3-ms gray-to-gray response times make the picture especially
sharp at speed, whether lining up targets in a fast-paced shooter or
quickly scrolling through web pages on the desktop.
This display is not only perfect for playing the latest blockbuster
games, but for creative content work where accurate colors are critical.
It’s carefully tuned at the factory to ensure each one meets stringent
Pantone Color Validation requirements for accuracy and uniformity.
ProArt™ TruColor Technology guarantees color accuracy that is better
than most desktop monitors.
Run fast and stay cool
Ultra-slim chassis leave little room for airflow, which makes cooling
the CPU and GPU incredibly difficult. To avoid compromising performance,
ASUS designed an innovative Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) that exposes
a large intake when lifting the lid that increases airflow compared to
traditional designs. This design draws additional air through vents
above the keyboard, and dual fans propel it all through four heatsinks
and exhaust vents flanking the rear corners to ensure the Zephyrus S
GX701 runs cool in all conditions.
Dust and other particles inevitably get sucked into laptop fans, but
this self-cleaning cooling system helps to avoid accumulation inside.
Each fan has a special anti-dust tunnel that catches particles and
directs them out the back of the chassis, preventing buildup on the
heatsink fins that could reduce performance and stability over time.
Fan speeds are controlled by an intelligent algorithm that responds
automatically to temperature changes. Users can select between three
expertly tuned profiles via a convenient keyboard shortcut to quickly
adapt to different usage scenarios. With the highest fan speeds, Turbo
mode is best for maximum performance. Balanced mode optimizes
performance and cooling to lower noise levels for casual gaming, while
Silent mode goes even further to adjust acoustics for lighter work and
entertainment.
Shifting the keyboard forward improves cooling by not only leaving more
room for the fans, but also moves users’ hands away from warmer regions
around the CPU and GPU. Surface temperatures on the keyboard are much
lower than with traditional designs, especially after hours of heavy
gaming.
Light it up or not with keyboard personalization
Each key is illuminated by an independent RGB LED capable of producing a
brilliant glow at peak brightness. Users can easily customize the
intensity and configure colors and effects to suit different scenarios,
like identifying important keys for specific games and choosing a
subtler look for serious work.
Lighting extends to the touchpad on the right, which turns into a numpad
at the touch of a button if you need to input a lot of numerical data,
and to the integrated volume roller, which sits within easy reach of the
users’ left hand. Familiar from desktop gaming keyboards like the ROG
Strix Flare, the volume wheel makes quick adjustments easy to execute
without interrupting your flow. The brightness of the backlighting even
changes automatically based on the volume.
With Aura Sync, it’s easy to coordinate RGB colors and effects with
compatible peripherals like the ROG Gladius II Origin mouse and Delta
headset. Synchronized lighting can make a gaming setup look a lot more
cohesive and professional, and it only takes a few clicks in our
intuitive Armoury Crate software.
Think outside the chassis for a better webcam
The slim bezels surrounding the screen leave little room for an
integrated webcam that doesn’t look upwards. ASUS looked at how gamers
actually use their webcams and decided to make an external module that
offers a better experience overall. The optional ROG GC21 external
camera captures crisp Full HD footage at a silky 60 fps, doubling the
speed of conventional webcams without sacrificing resolution.
Instead of being stuck in one place, the GC21 can be placed almost
anywhere for the best view. Sit it on top of the display for a
conventional angle or use the aluminum base to mount it on a table or
shelf. A clever folding design collapses the camera to the size of a
thumb drive, so it easily slips into a pocket or bag along with the
included USB cable.
PRODUCT IMAGES
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1RvZDlaeUwWFfmFenGvrmLr9fQ5cBoLjb
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
https://drive.google.com/open?id=10AcXwbKtRK_QDNiz31jHTGNjJMp7PWpe
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ROG Zephyrus S GX701 will be available in Q1. Please contact your local
ASUS representative for further information. For further product details
and additional images of the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 please read
the article on ROG.
ASUS at CES 2019: If you’re interested in seeing any
products or taking a tour of the ASUS and ROG showrooms at CES, please
reach out to the press contacts listed below.
RELATED PRESS RELEASES:
To access all ASUS and ROG CES press releases and collateral, please
visit: https://tinyurl.com/ASUS-2019-CES.
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the
world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a
complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality,
including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors,
audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and
sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to
set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the
preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more
about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005163/en/