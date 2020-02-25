ASUS : Technology Empowers the Production Team Behind A+E Networks' Inaugural HISTORYTalks™

ASUS is the exclusive technology partner for HISTORYTalks: Leadership & Legacy event, featuring two former presidents

ASUS today announced its partnership with A+E Networks® as the exclusive technology sponsor for the inaugural HISTORYTalks: Leadership & Legacy event on February 29, 2020 in New York City. As the official technology partner for HISTORYTalks: Leadership & Legacy, ASUS will support the event production team with ProArt PA27AC displays as well as ZenBook Pro Duo and ProArt StudioBook 17 laptops, which are powerful hardware that were designed and built to help creators seamlessly bring their visions to life.

“HISTORY is known as a premier, trusted storytelling brand - and we’ll bring those attributes to HISTORYTalks in part through our strategic partnership with ASUS,” said Lance Still, senior vice president, Consumer Enterprises, A+E Networks. “Their technological auspices will enhance on-site operations driving the power of our creative storytelling and the overall guest experience.”

Producing these visual stories needs not only creative genius, but also powerful hardware and outstanding teamwork. Powered with professional creators in mind, the high-performance dual-screen ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo and ASUS StudioBook series laptops enable the HISTORYTalks production team to tackle complex, graphics-intensive projects on the go, or at a workstation featuring the ProArt PA27AC display with superb clarity, contrast and color accuracy. It is ASUS’s mission to offer creators professional and comprehensive solutions to turn creative ideas into thriving realities.

“We designed the ZenBook Pro Duo and ProArt StudioBook and displays with creators and visionaries in mind. In partnering with A+E Networks for the very first HISTORYTalks event, we’re excited to play a central role in empowering the hardworking team behind the event with the tools they need bring these invaluable stories to life,” said Gary Key, Sr. Director of Marketing at ASUS North America.

A+E Networks recently announced HISTORYTalks, a traveling speaker series of live events that will explore newsworthy topics and historical milestones through conversations with global leaders, trailblazers, witnesses, historians, authors and filmmakers. The first in the series of daylong events will feature an exclusive session with President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush in conversation with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Other speakers include Matthew McConaughey, actor and producer; Billie Jean King, sports icon and social justice pioneer; Padma Lakshmi, television host/executive producer, NY Times best-selling author, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and ACLU spokesperson; Gloria Steinem, writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer; Ronan Farrow, investigative journalist; Nancy Gibbs, former Editor in Chief of TIME, director of the Shorenstein Center and the visiting Edward R. Murrow professor at Harvard Kennedy School; Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”; Dan Abrams, entrepreneur and television presenter; Walter Isaacson, historian and writer; General Stanley McChrystal (ret.), former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan, former leader of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and founder of the McChrystal Group; Elizabeth D. Samet, professor of English at West Point and author of critically-acclaimed, award-winning books including No Man’s Land and Soldier’s Heart; Pete Souza, former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama, an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan and former Director of the White House photo office; Carlos Watson, Co-founder and CEO of OZY Media; and Ta-Nehisi Coates, award-winning author and journalist.

HISTORY is the leading destination for award-winning series and specials, engaging its audience across all platforms with insightful and entertaining historical programming.

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers, and driven to become the most-admired innovative leading technology enterprise. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 prestigious awards every day in 2018 and ranked as one of Forbes’ Global 2000 Top Regarded Companies, Thomson Reuters’ Top 100 Global Tech Leaders and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

About A+E Networks

A+E Networks® is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media including A&E®, Lifetime®, HISTORY®, LMN®, FYI®, VICELAND®, Blaze® and Crime+Investigation®. A+E Networks’ portfolio extends across platforms and genres, with a scripted production division, A+E Studios™; unscripted production through Six West™; independent film unit A&E IndieFilms®; watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD initiatives including Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault; and podcasts such as History This Week, through A+E Digital®; Experiential/branded live events and Ecommerce through A+E Consumer Enterprises®; and branded channels, content distribution and scripted/unscripted co-productions around the world through A+E International®. A+E Networks’ channels and branded programming reach more than 335 million households in over 200 territories in 41 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks.

