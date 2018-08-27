ASX: Dimerix Executive Team Bolstered Through CEO Appointment

[Attachment]

Highlights

Experienced biotech and pharmaceuticals professional, Dr Nina Webster to join Dimerix as new Chief Executive Offer and Managing Director, commencing 27th August 2018;

Dr Webster brings more than 12 years senior executive experience in senior executive roles most recently as Commercial Director, including leading investor relations and business development activities in biotech companies in a career that spans over 25 years in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry;

Dr Webster has a proven track record in completing commercial transactions, and will be focused on commercialising the value of DMX-200 and the Company's other assets;

Phase 2 clinical trials in Diabetic Kidney Disease and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis on track to commence recruitment this quarter.

Dimerix Limited is pleased to announce that Dr Nina Webster has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the Company, effective as at 27th August 2018, and that Mrs Kathy Harrison will move into the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both appointments are in line with the Company's plans to bolster its executive leadership as it moves toward the imminent commencement of two phase 2 human clinical trials for lead program, DMX-200.

Dr Webster brings over 25 years of global experience in both biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, beginning her career in new product development with Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now part of Pfizer) in the UK before moving to Australia. She has held a number of senior executive leadership roles and has also held responsibility for business development, investor relations and prosecution of intellectual property matters, as well as leading and managing the strategic, scientific and operational aspects of product development.

In her most recent role, Nina was Commercial Director of Acrux Limited (ASX: ACR), where she was responsible for the strategic identification, development and maintenance of commercial partnerships globally, the intellectual property portfolio and investor relations. Whilst at Acrux she had a lead role in multiple commercial transactions with global pharmaceutical companies that collectively have netted over $300 million in revenue to date, and she prosecuted several complex US-based intellectual property matters. Prior to that she was the Director of Commercialisation & IP for Immuron (ASX: IMC).

Dr Webster holds a PhD in Pharmaceutics (Drug Delivery) from Cardiff University, a Bachelors Degree in Pharmacology, a Masters Degree in Intellectual Property Law from Melbourne University and an MBA from RMIT.

Executive Chairman, Dr James Williams commented, 'With Nina's appointment, Dimerix has completed the executive team build out. Nina brings a focus on external business development and investor relations, and the ability to lead the established operational team, which is focused on executing our expanded clinical programs to deliver maximum value from our assets.

I am delighted that the Company has attracted someone of Nina's calibre to join as our CEO. She has demonstrated abilities in partnering out commercial assets, brings strong capital markets relationships and provides another dimension in experience to the already solid internal intellectual property capability. We welcome her to the role.

As previously advised, with this appointment, Kathy Harrison will now transition into the COO role allowing focus on the important task of executing our clinical programs for which she has demonstrated enormous talent. I look forward working together with Nina, Kathy and the broader team in the next phase of the Company's growth.'

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Nina Webster said, 'I am delighted to be joining the team at Dimerix at an exciting time. Kidney disease is a growing global issue that needs to be addressed and I believe Dimerix has a significant part to play.

I share the Board's confidence in the future of this business and believe that we have the potential to deliver substantial value to our customers, employees, investors and the wider community.'

Dr Webster will commence with Dimerix immediately on a part time basis of two days per week and transition to full time following completion of her notice requirements from her prior role - expected to be no later that 27th November 2018.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.4, the key terms of Dr Webster's appointment are attached as an appendix with this announcement.

