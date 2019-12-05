Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASX : Improving gender diversity in the energy sector is an important measure of success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:41am EST

Energy industries have lacked female participation throughout their history, with women making up only about one-fifth of the traditional energy sector labour force.

The International Energy Agency, which promotes the need for equal opportunities, today hosted a high-level event focused on how to advance gender diversity in the energy sector to support future workforce needs.

Held in Paris ahead of the IEA's biennial Ministerial Meeting, the event was chaired by Christyne Tremblay, Canada's Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, and Megan Woods, New Zealand's Minister of Energy and Resources. At the event, the United States launched the C3E International Ambassador Programme, which gives all countries an opportunity to nominate individuals who will support governments' efforts in improving gender diversity in the energy sector.

Other participants included ministers or senior government officials from Austria, Australia, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and other IEA Family countries, as well as executives from several major energy sector companies. During the meeting, participants expressed enthusiastic support for advancing gender diversity across the energy sector and its importance for clean energy transitions.

'Achieving a better gender balance is not only an issue of fairness. It is also good for results as well, as studies show that diverse organisations perform better,' said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director.

Participants at the meeting emphasised the importance of integrating gender into energy policies, promoting female employment and careers, and sharing best practices. They welcomed the activities of C3E TCP, which aims to build a community of women leaders across a range of clean energy sectors, and the Equal by 30 campaign, which secures commitments from public and private sector organisations to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030.

The meeting identified those two initiatives as platforms to exchange best practices and strengthen collaboration in several areas, including knowledge and data collection, recognition of female leadership, reducing barriers and raising ambition on implementation.

The 2019 IEA Ministerial Meeting is taking place in Paris on 5-6 December. It is chaired by Mr Michał Kurtyka, Poland's Minister of Climate and the President of COP24. Ministers of IEA Member, Accession and Association countries and CEOs of leading companies are attending the meeting.

Disclaimer

IEA - International Energy Agency published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aWELLS FARGO MPANY : ADB Loan Continues Support to Improve Ulaanbaatar's Air Quality, Public Health
PU
09:11aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Presentation (PDF)
PU
09:11aVERISEC PUBL : The collaboration group CESAM-H chooses Freja eID+
PU
09:11aSECOND CUP : agrees to buy Ottawa chain Bridgehead Coffee for $9.5 million
AQ
09:11aHighmark Interactive to Launch Therapeutic Trials Using Software to Treat Concussion, Mental Health and More
GL
09:11aTRAVELERS : Institute Hosts Distracted Driving Symposium at the Wisconsin School of Business
BU
09:10aKIOXIA's KumoScale Software Added to Prestigious UNH-IOL NVMe-oF Integrator's List
BU
09:10aCNM LLP : Continues its Rapid Expansion with New Office Opening in San Diego
BU
09:10aUPLAND SOFTWARE : Enhances Contact Center Productivity Through More Efficient, Simplified Knowledge Delivery Process
BU
09:10aSEMGROUP : Energy Transfer and SemGroup Announce Successful Completion of Merger
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler plays down possible Kering tie-up amid luxury merger wave
5ORSTED AS : Orsted aims to invest in 'green hydrogen' pilot projects

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group