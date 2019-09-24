ASX:MFF - 2019 AGM 2 October 2019 - Dial In Details

25 September 2019
MFF Capital Investments Limited
2019 Annual General Meeting - Teleconference Details
MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) will be conducting its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30am on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 in the offices of Magellan Financial Group Limited, Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney, New South Wales. Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person are invited to participate in the AGM via teleconference at 10:30am (Sydney time) on that day.
Shareholders attending the meeting in person are reminded to allow for delays that may be experienced with the lifts in the MLC Centre.
MFF's Chair and Managing Director & Portfolio Manager will present at the AGM. A question and answer session will be available via teleconference at the end of these presentations.
Dial-in Details
|
Day:
|
Wednesday 2 October 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30am (Sydney time)
|
Phone Number:
|
Australia Toll Free: 1800 558 698
|
|
Alternate Australia Toll Free 1800 809 971
|
|
New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055
|
|
International: +61 2 9007 3187
|
Conference Title:
|
MFF Capital Investments Limited AGM
|
Conference ID:
|
10001873
In order to ask a question during the live question and answer session, please follow the instructions from the operator.
The Chair's Address and Portfolio Manager's comments will be available for download prior to the AGM from the ASX website the morning of Wednesday 2 October 2019.
Marcia Venegas
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
