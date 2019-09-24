Log in
ASX:MFF - 2019 AGM 2 October 2019 - Dial In Details

09/24/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

25 September 2019

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MFF Capital Investments Limited

2019 Annual General Meeting - Teleconference Details

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) will be conducting its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30am on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 in the offices of Magellan Financial Group Limited, Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney, New South Wales. Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person are invited to participate in the AGM via teleconference at 10:30am (Sydney time) on that day.

Shareholders attending the meeting in person are reminded to allow for delays that may be experienced with the lifts in the MLC Centre.

MFF's Chair and Managing Director & Portfolio Manager will present at the AGM. A question and answer session will be available via teleconference at the end of these presentations.

Dial-in Details

Day:

Wednesday 2 October 2019

Time:

10:30am (Sydney time)

Phone Number:

Australia Toll Free: 1800 558 698

Alternate Australia Toll Free 1800 809 971

New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055

International: +61 2 9007 3187

Conference Title:

MFF Capital Investments Limited AGM

Conference ID:

10001873

In order to ask a question during the live question and answer session, please follow the instructions from the operator.

The Chair's Address and Portfolio Manager's comments will be available for download prior to the AGM from the ASX website the morning of Wednesday 2 October 2019.

Marcia Venegas

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 03:42:01 UTC
