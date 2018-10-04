ASX:MFG - 2018 AGM Results of Meeting

4 October 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Voting Results - 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG) announces that each of the following resolutions put to the MFG 2018 Annual General Meeting held today, 4 October 2018 were passed on a poll with the requisite majority:

Item 2 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Item 3 - Re-appointment of Mr Paul Lewis

As required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, summaries of the poll voting results and proxy voting results for each of the resolutions are attached.

Yours faithfully,

Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary

Magellan Financial Group Limited

Annual General Meeting Thursday, 04 October 2018

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried / Not Carried Item 2. To Adopt the Remuneration Report Ordinary 62,927,121 84.04% 7,826,045 10.45% 4,123,180 5.51% 53,437 67,825,760 89.65% 7,826,475 10.35% 55,577 Carried Item 3. To Re-elect Mr Paul Lewis as a Director Ordinary 91,139,881 92.29% 3,486,976 3.53% 4,122,677 4.17% 48,056 96,217,959 96.50% 3,487,126 3.50% 1,548,056 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.