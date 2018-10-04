Log in
ASX:MFG - 2018 AGM Results of Meeting

10/04/2018 | 12:23am EDT

4 October 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Voting Results - 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG) announces that each of the following resolutions put to the MFG 2018 Annual General Meeting held today, 4 October 2018 were passed on a poll with the requisite majority:

Item 2 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Item 3 - Re-appointment of Mr Paul Lewis

As required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, summaries of the poll voting results and proxy voting results for each of the resolutions are attached.

Yours faithfully,

Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary

Magellan Financial Group Limited

Annual General Meeting Thursday, 04 October 2018

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

Item 2. To Adopt the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

62,927,121 84.04%

7,826,045 10.45%

4,123,180 5.51%

53,437

67,825,760 89.65%

7,826,475 10.35%

55,577

Carried

Item 3. To Re-elect Mr Paul Lewis as a Director

Ordinary

91,139,881 92.29%

3,486,976 3.53%

4,122,677 4.17%

48,056

96,217,959 96.50%

3,487,126 3.50%

1,548,056

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:22:08 UTC
