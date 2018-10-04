ASX:MFG - 2018 AGM Results of Meeting

4 October 2018
ASX Limited
ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Voting Results - 2018 Annual General Meeting
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG) announces that each of the following resolutions put to the MFG 2018 Annual General Meeting held today, 4 October 2018 were passed on a poll with the requisite majority:
Item 2 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Item 3 - Re-appointment of Mr Paul Lewis
As required by section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, summaries of the poll voting results and proxy voting results for each of the resolutions are attached.
Yours faithfully,
Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary
Magellan Financial Group Limited
Annual General Meeting Thursday, 04 October 2018
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
|
Resolution details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
Resolution
Result
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
Carried / Not Carried
|
Item 2. To Adopt the Remuneration Report
|
Ordinary
|
62,927,121 84.04%
|
7,826,045 10.45%
|
4,123,180 5.51%
|
53,437
|
67,825,760 89.65%
|
7,826,475 10.35%
|
55,577
|
Carried
|
Item 3. To Re-elect Mr Paul Lewis as a Director
|
Ordinary
|
91,139,881 92.29%
|
3,486,976 3.53%
|
4,122,677 4.17%
|
48,056
|
96,217,959 96.50%
|
3,487,126 3.50%
|
1,548,056
|
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
