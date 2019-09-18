Log in
ASX:MFG - Appendix 3B

09/18/2019 | 12:57am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Magellan Financial Group Limited

ABN

59 108 437 592

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

87,167

3

Principal terms of the +securities

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date;

if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion

price

and dates for conversion)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

Yes

$51.06 per share for shares issued under MFG's employee Share Purchase Plan. The Issue Price was calculated as the weighted average sale price of MFG's shares for the 5 trading days over the period Friday 30 August 2019 to Thursday 5 September 2019.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

The issue of 87,167 fully paid ordinary shares represent allotments under MFG's Share Purchase Plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No

Not Applicable

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c Number of +securities issued Not Applicable without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued Not Applicable with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Not Applicable with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not Applicable

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Not Applicable

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

7

18 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

182,156,510

Ordinary Shares

(MFG)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

Not Applicable

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not Applicable

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval Not Applicable required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Not Applicable

renounceable?

Ratio in which the +securities will

13

Not Applicable

be offered

+Class of +securities to which the

14

Not Applicable

offer relates

+Record date to determine

15

Not Applicable

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different Not Applicable registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

19 Closing date for receipt of Not Applicable acceptances or renunciations

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  1. Names of any underwriters
  2. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  3. Names of any brokers to the issue
  4. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  5. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

25 If the issue is contingent on Not Applicable security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

Not Applicable

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

Not Applicable

and the terms entitle option

holders to participate on exercise,

the date on which notices will be

sent to option holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

31

How do security holders sell part

Not Applicable

of their

entitlements

through a

broker

and accept

for the

balance?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 04:56:04 UTC
