ASX:MFG - Appendix 3B
09/18/2019 | 12:57am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Magellan Financial Group Limited
ABN
59 108 437 592
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
87,167
Principal terms of the +securities
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date;
if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding and due dates for
|
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion
price
and dates for conversion)
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Yes
$51.06 per share for shares issued under MFG's employee Share Purchase Plan. The Issue Price was calculated as the weighted average sale price of MFG's shares for the 5 trading days over the period Friday 30 August 2019 to Thursday 5 September 2019.
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
The issue of 87,167 fully paid ordinary shares represent allotments under MFG's Share Purchase Plan.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6c Number of +securities issued Not Applicable without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Not Applicable with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Not Applicable with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
If +securities were issued under
Not Applicable
rule
7.1A
|
|
consideration,
date on
which valuation of consideration
|
was released to ASX Market
|
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Not Applicable
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
and release to ASX Market
|
Announcements
+Issue dates
|
|
18 September 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
182,156,510
Ordinary Shares
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
|
Not Applicable
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
|
|
|
increased capital (interests)
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval Not Applicable required?
|
|
|
|
Ratio in which the +securities will
13
Not Applicable
be offered
+Class of +securities to which the
14
Not Applicable
offer relates
+Record date to determine
15
Not Applicable
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different Not Applicable registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
19 Closing date for receipt of Not Applicable acceptances or renunciations
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
25 If the issue is contingent on Not Applicable security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance
|
|
|
|
If the entity has issued options,
|
|
holders to participate on exercise,
the date on which notices will be
sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
How do security holders sell part
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
